  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Miss Universe Contestants: Promoting Israel in Palestinian Dresses

Miss Universe Contestants: Promoting Israel in Palestinian Dresses

Published December 9th, 2021 - 07:30 GMT
Miss Universe Attendees
Several contestants posted pictures showing their tour wearing Palestinian traditional dresses. (Twitter)

Only a few days before the Miss Universe beauty pageant announces its winner for the year, contestants came under fire for photos they posted on social media showing them wearing Palestinian traditional dresses while staying in Israel, where the 2021 competition is being held.

Also ReadWhich Beauty Queens Are Skipping Miss Universe in Israel?Which Beauty Queens Are Skipping Miss Universe in Israel?

Accused of culturally appropriating Palestinian culture, several contestants posted photos of what they described as "visiting a Bedouin village" without referring to the Palestinian population of these villages.

At least representatives of the Philippines, Haiti, Mauritius, and Armenia have been amongst the visitors to the Rahat village with a large Palestinian population. 

Online people attacked the contestants saying that they did not merely "appropriate the Palestinian culture" during a visit to promote the country that "has been practicing several forms of oppression against Palestinians," but also "refrained from referring to the Palestinian identity of Rahat and its people."

Last month, beauty queens from around the world announced boycotting the Miss Universe competition on the basis that it is being held in Israel, saying that their decision came "in support of the Palestinian struggle," including Miss Greece, Miss South Africa, and Morocco. 

Tags:PalestineIsraelMiss Universe

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...