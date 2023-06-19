Mohammed bin Salman locks car's door before meeting Macron

ALBAWABA - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman locked his car's door when he arrived at Élysée Palace in Paris, France moments before meeting French President Emmanuel Macron.

Mohammed bin Salman flew to France where he met Macron in Paris on Friday, however, the video has gone viral on social media today.

The clip showed the moment when the car of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stopped in the outer courtyard of the Élysée Palace when a French official immediately rushed towards the door of his vehicle, trying to open the door but it was locked.

سؤال.. كيف تقرأ تصرف الزعيم العربي ولي العهد السعودي محمد بن سلمان وهل هناك رسالة يُريد إيصالها؟



الفيديو لحظة استقباله في قصر الإليزيه للقاء الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون || 🇫🇷🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/Ka9Qabb5Lh — رائد محمد المالكي (@raed_arn) June 18, 2023

The French official also re-tried to open the door but she discovered that it was locked from the inside.

Nevertheless, the Saudi Crown Prince opened the door moments later and get out of the vehicle raising questions about whether the door was locked mistakenly or if the move has a political meaning behind it.

A Twitter user wrote: "New cars' locks remain close unless the car is fully stopped" telling people not to wrongly analyse the incident.