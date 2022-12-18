Moroccan man proposes to girlfriend in World Cup

ALBAWABA - A Moroccan man proposed to his girlfriend during Saturday's FIFA World Cup 2022 match, which saw Croatia securing third-place in a 2-1 win over Morocco.

Photos were released online allegedly showing a man and a woman celebrating their engagement in the game at Khalifa International Stadium in the Qatari capital, Doha.

حدث منذ قليل:



شاب مغربي يخطب حبيبته في مدرجات استاد خليفة الدولي أثناء مباراة المغرب وكرواتيا 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/v5Ng8Qjjdr — ترند (@trndkw__) December 17, 2022

Congratulations wishes flooded the Internet, where people celebrated the occasion, teasing the couple with funny comments that included: "hoping you'll get married (in the) next World Cup." Another said: "I'll do the same, if the next World Cup took place in Jordan."

On Sunday, Argentina is scheduled to face France in the final game of the tournament, which Qatar hosted from Nov. 20.