Morocco plans to expand Amazigh language to education

Morocco is moving towards the gradual generalization of teaching the Amazigh language in elementary schools starting from the upcoming academic season.

The Moroccan Ministry of National Education has announced that this step aims to reach %50 coverage rate by 2026, with the goal of achieving comprehensive generalization by the year 2030.

"The teaching of the Amazigh language will benefit some 4 million pupils in 12,000 primary schools by 2030," said National Education Minister Chakib Benmoussa at a press briefing.

The Amazigh language was recognised in 2011 as an official language in the kingdom's new Constitution, alongside Arabic.

The Amazigh language has a rich historical significance in Morocco. It is one of the oldest languages in the world, with roots dating back to ancient times.

The Amazigh people have their distinct cultural traditions, including music, poetry, and folklore, which are intricately linked to their language.

For centuries, the Amazigh language has been a means of communication, allowing the Amazigh people to express their identity, thoughts, and emotions.