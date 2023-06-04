Mysterious creature seen swimming in Carolina

ALBAWABA A person captured a video of an "Mysterious creature" in the water while crossing the South Carolina Bridge in the United States.

Ryan McKinney recorded a video near the South Bridge leading to Pawleys Island, where what appeared to be an "unusual" fish swimming in the water was captured.

After sending the video to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the responses regarding the species of this animal were perplexed.

The WCNC Charlotte newsroom banded together and did some research of their own, asking WCNC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich what he thought it could be.

"At first, I thought it was a cuttlefish, but it's actually something called a sea hare or a sea slug," Panovich said. "They can be pretty large, and they do swim in the water like that."

"It's more of a Florida and West Coast thing," Panovich explained. "We were looking at some of the research online, there's been sightings of them all the way up to like the Wilmington area now."