Nancy Pelosi Poem Choice on Abortion Rights Gone Wrong

Riham Darwish

Published June 27th, 2022 - 06:10 GMT
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives for a news conference minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, which guaranteed a woman's right to an abortion, in the Capitol Visitors Center on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Nancy Pelosi triggered similar outrage last February when she called Israel "the Greatest Accomplishment of the 20th Century", disregarding its occupation of Palestinian territories.

Delivering her first official remarks following the US Supreme Court decision to reverse the Roe v Wade federal law that had granted women in the United States access to abortion, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi chose to recite a poem that drew strong online backlash.

Expressing disappointment over turning down the right to abortion which was granted in the United States in 1973, Nancy Pelosi appeared at a press conference at the Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, DC.

Yet, the Democrat Speaker of the House opted to recite a poem written by Israeli poet Ehud Manor, one he wrote in celebration of colonizing an illegal Israeli settlement in the West Bank.

The poem of which the English translation was recited by Nancy Pelosi was "I have no other country", which became one of the most celebrated poems for the Israeli settlermovement in the West Bank.

In response, many online people attacked Nancy Pelosi's choice, saying she "should not be endorsing Israel's settler colonialism when she is fighting against laws that deprive individuals of their freedoms in the US".

The backlash following Pelosi's poem choice included posts by several anti-occupation groups, such as Jewish Voice for Peace, known for its opposition to Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories.

