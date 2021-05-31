Why Did Netanyahu Agree to a Social Media Ban During the Gaza Crisis?

  1. Home
Riham Darwish

Published May 31st, 2021
The 11-day operation in Gaza had triggered several days of clashed across Israel's mixed cities.

Even though the ceasefire between Israel and Gaza has been quite successful for more than a week, the aftermath of the Israeli operation in Gaza continues to spark public discussions in the region, particularly in Israel.

Yesterday, Israeli Walla! website has revealed details of a security meeting that took place during the Guardian of the Walls operation, including a proposal that was presented to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of blocking social media networks in the country.

Even though the suggestion was shut down by a senior official representing the ministry of Justice, according to the reports, Netanyahu seemed particularly excited about it.

The suggestion was justified by the fact that social media networks had a major role in highlighting the recent escalations not only in Gaza but also in East Jerusalem and Israel's mixed cities, where lynchings were reported in addition to at least two Palestinian-Israelis shot dead by the police.

Online people have widely shared the news of Netanyahu's willingness to block social media networks questioning his government's priorities and application of democracy often claimed to be an integral part of Israeli politics.

Some voices also pointed out that Netanyahu's attempt may have aimed to undermine the international solidarity movement that reached its peak during the Gaza war, which was heavily influenced by photos and videos coming out of the occupied Palestinian territories.

