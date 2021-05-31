Why Did Netanyahu Agree to a Social Media Ban During the Gaza Crisis?

Even though the ceasefire between Israel and Gaza has been quite successful for more than a week, the aftermath of the Israeli operation in Gaza continues to spark public discussions in the region, particularly in Israel.

Netanyahu backed police proposal of social media blackout during unrest – report https://t.co/qC29O9wzCy — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) May 30, 2021

Yesterday, Israeli Walla! website has revealed details of a security meeting that took place during the Guardian of the Walls operation, including a proposal that was presented to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of blocking social media networks in the country.

Even though the suggestion was shut down by a senior official representing the ministry of Justice, according to the reports, Netanyahu seemed particularly excited about it.

Israel is setting the wxample of being just the best Democracy in the Middle East....somehow #IsraelTerrorists https://t.co/jMKOUMkvHc — American Arrogant (@amerigant) May 31, 2021

The suggestion was justified by the fact that social media networks had a major role in highlighting the recent escalations not only in Gaza but also in East Jerusalem and Israel's mixed cities, where lynchings were reported in addition to at least two Palestinian-Israelis shot dead by the police.

Online people have widely shared the news of Netanyahu's willingness to block social media networks questioning his government's priorities and application of democracy often claimed to be an integral part of Israeli politics.

Some voices also pointed out that Netanyahu's attempt may have aimed to undermine the international solidarity movement that reached its peak during the Gaza war, which was heavily influenced by photos and videos coming out of the occupied Palestinian territories.