New Automatic Guns Lebanese Party Style

Published November 7th, 2021 - 01:06 GMT
Automatic guns
Men seen holding automatic guns at Lebanon's restaurant. (Twitter/ Video Screenshots)
Automatic guns seen at Lebanese party.

A video of men dancing at one of the Lebanese restaurants while holding automatic guns several days ago went viral on social media.

Following the release of the viral videos, the Lebanese police have arrested the restaurant’s owner, Ghonwa Basma, for several hours under investigation, but she was released later on.

The restaurant is located in the Tyre region which is a district in the South Governorate of Lebanon, sources revealed.

Dozens of men are seen holding automatic guns while dancing in the restaurant where a singer was performing some local songs.

A social media user named Lucien Aoun was one of the first to share the video of the men dancing while holding automatic guns and wrote: “This how Lebanese parties are going;  with automatic guns,” he added: “This event was held two days ago at Ain Baal in Tyre at a party hall owned by Ghonwa Basma with one of the folk singers.”

Weeks ago, unrest and clashes erupted in the Lebanese capital following an arrest warrant issued by Beirut's port blast judge Tariq Al-Bitar against ex-finance minister and current parliament member Ali Hassan Khalil.

Hundreds of armed men have flooded from various areas toward the capital to denounce the judge's decision. shocking videos of the type of automatic guns were released as clashes left 6 people killed and dozens injured, local media reported.

Since Beirut’s port blast on August 4th, 2020 that killed over 200 people and injured over 7000 others as well as the outbreak of COVID-19, Lebanon’s economy has been collapsing. 

Amid a two-year crisis, several restaurants and shops closed; fuel shortage has also worsened the economic situation as people are waiting for long hours in huge lines to get oil and gas.

Furthermore, the fall of the exchange rate caused the 2019–2021 Lebanese protests, which ultimately resulted in the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his cabinet. 

