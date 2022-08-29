A New Revolution? Shocking Videos Emerge From Iraq

Iraqi Shiite leader and the head of the Sadrist Movement, which is the biggest bloc in Iraq, Muqtada al-Sadr announced his full political resignation on Monday.

In a statement released on his official Twitter account, the Sadrist Movement leader and the Shiite cleric revealed to be fully withdrawn from political life in Iraq and revealed his bid to close all institutions that belong to his bloc.

Sadrist Movement in return had announced the closure of several accounts on social media. Since the announcement of the resignation of Muqtada al-Sadr from political life, his supporters have responded to the move by taking the streets down and protesting in the Green Zone, Baghdad.

Hundreds of people rushed to the streets in Iraq protesting across the Green Zone on Monday while Iraq's Joint Operations Command announced a curfew across Baghdad starting at 3:30 PM today.

الآن اسقاط صبات القصر الجمهوري جميعها pic.twitter.com/FZqzPRa29D — ☆بغداد المنصورة☆ (@BAlmnswrt) August 29, 2022

Sadrist supporters have crashed into the presidential palace in Iraq in a video that went viral online as protesters were seen inside the palace after turning down the huge concrete blocks outside the building.

Iraqi Army forces have urged Sadrist protesters to immediately leave the presidential palace and stop the demonstrations.

Furthermore, a video was shared virally on social media showing al-Sadr-related mosques have called alive to jihad after the latest announcement by Muqtada al-Sadr of his will for a political resignation.

Another video emerged online showing a huge number of military armed forces moving toward the Iraqi Green Zone after mass protests in Baghdad.

Protesters in Basra, Iraq have gathered in the bride's square, cut off the streets, and burned tires in the latest chaos following al-Sadr announcement on August 29th.

Iraqi protesters have broken into the presidential palace while chanting slogans of 'revolution' as some social media users have argued whether the latest protests in Iraq will open a new era that result in the dissolvement of the current parliament.

Weeks ago, Sadrist supporters rallied in the streets against the nomination of Mohammed al-Sudani as a new prime minister and called for a new election.