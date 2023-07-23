Nintendo Switch helps find missing teen girl

ALBAWABA- The FBI used a missing teen's Nintendo Switch to locate her 2000 miles away from her home with a man twice her age.

They found out her location by locating the console's IP address after the 15-year-old girl logged into her Switch to download a game.

The girl went missing on August 3rd, 2023 and was located a year later thanks to her friend that noticed her logging-in activity and informed the authorities as soon as possible.

According to Kotaku, The girl befriended a 28-year-old guy on Omegle named Ethan Roberts who is now imprisoned, and traveled to the teen's hometown Virginia to meet her.

Omegle is an online chat platform used by internet users worldwide. Strangers with similar interests can talk to each other without sharing their private information.

After that, Ethan Roberts took her back to his home in Tolleson, Arizona, and forced her into child pornography.

FBI locates abducted 15-year-old girl using her Nintendo Switch.



The girl met Ethan online when she was just 14-years-old, they talked for two days on Omegle then moved their conversations to Discord and Snapchat.

They exchanged explicit images with each other through Discord and Snapchat and later made his way to meet her in Virginia.

A court document read by Gamespot reveals that Ethan allowed the girl to take her Nintendo Switch with her.

Roberts was accused of multiple charges including child pornography and the transportation of a minor with the intent of engaging in sexual activity. After that, Roberts was sentenced to prison for 30 years.