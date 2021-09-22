No Vaccine, No Entry! Brazilian President Kicked out of a NYC Restaurant

Photos of the Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro have gone viral on social media after the president was seen eating pizza on the sidewalk of a New York City restaurant.

The Brazilian president was banned from eating inside the American restaurant because he is not vaccinated. Instead he was caught along with his delegation on cameras eating their dinner on the sidewalk after being refused from indoor dining, media sources said on Wednesday.

President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil eating Pizza on a sidewalk in New York because he doesn't have a vaccine passport to get into restaurants. pic.twitter.com/VP6qStGE5j — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) September 20, 2021

Bolsonaro has landed in New York City in order to participate in the UN’s 76th Session of the UN General Assembly with the presence of over 100 heads of state or government attending the session in person.

The anti-vaxxer Brazilian president confessed that COVID-19 is not a major issue nor a pandemic, arguing that it is merely “a little flu” and claiming that his athletic past would protect him from its worse consequences.

After arriving for the UN General Assembly, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was forced to eat pizza on the sidewalk because he is not vaccinated and therefore banned from indoor dining in New York.https://t.co/YnFpaacl8z — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 21, 2021

Despite that Joe Biden has discussed COVID-19 and climate change during the UN session. However, shockingly Vaccine passports or COVID checks were not a must to enter the General Assembly headquarter.

Brazilian Health Minister - who tested positive for Covid - was staying at the same hotel as President Biden in NYC.



He went to the UN today to watch President Bolsonaro’s speech.



Here, he shakes hands with Prime Minister Boris Jonhson- who met Biden today at the White House. pic.twitter.com/CSxdBuTIfY Also Read The Trump of Brazil: Is Jair Bolsonaro Triggering a National Crisis? September 22, 2021

Furthermore, following the UN session the Brazilian health minister tested positive for COVID-19. No official data confirm whether the minister is vaccinated or not. Marcelo Queiroga is staying at the same hotel with US president Biden.

He has also shaken his hands with the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who later on held a meeting with Joe Biden.

Brazil has reported over 21.2 million infections and about 591,000 related deaths of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.