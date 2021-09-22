No Vaccine, No Entry! Brazilian President Kicked out of a NYC Restaurant

  1. Home
Published September 22nd, 2021 - 10:13 GMT
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro with his delegation. (Twitter)
Photos of the Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro have gone viral on social media after the president was seen eating pizza on the sidewalk of a New York City restaurant.

The Brazilian president was banned from eating inside the American restaurant because he is not vaccinated. Instead he was caught along with his delegation on cameras eating their dinner on the sidewalk after being refused from indoor dining, media sources said on Wednesday.

Bolsonaro has landed in New York City in order to participate in the UN’s 76th Session of the UN General Assembly with the presence of over 100 heads of state or government attending the session in person.

The anti-vaxxer Brazilian president confessed that COVID-19 is not a major issue nor a pandemic, arguing that it is merely “a little flu” and claiming that his athletic past would protect him from its worse consequences.

Despite that Joe Biden has discussed COVID-19 and climate change during the UN session. However, shockingly Vaccine passports or COVID checks were not a must to enter the General Assembly headquarter.

Furthermore, following the UN session the Brazilian health minister tested positive for COVID-19. No official data confirm whether the minister is vaccinated or not. Marcelo Queiroga is staying at the same hotel with US president Biden.

He has also shaken his hands with the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who later on held a meeting with Joe Biden.

Brazil has reported over 21.2 million infections and about 591,000 related deaths of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

