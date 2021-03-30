North Korea's 'Big Sister' Called South Korea's President 'a Parrot'

A few days after the North Korean launch of a new ballistic missile, the sister of the North Korean leader has made a surprising statement, one that seemed to offend the president of neighboring South Korea.

North Korea calls South Korea president ‘a parrot raised by America:’ https://t.co/lb6vacLWjV pic.twitter.com/DIPDP6Q2Cw — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) March 30, 2021

The powerful Kim Yo-jong who has been known for her strong statements over the years has commented on criticism expressed by South Korea following the ballistic launch, saying that president Moon Jae-in "is a parrot raised by the US."

Kim Yo-jong who seemed frustrated by the condemnation expressed by the US, South Korea, and the UN has taken aim at Moon Jae-in, an ally of the west, saying that all he does is adopt American political stances.

[Breaking] North Korea leader's sister Kim Yo-jong criticizes President Moon Jae-in for speech on recent missile launches pic.twitter.com/oggaYi01uR — The Korea Herald (@TheKoreaHerald) March 29, 2021

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into the sea, Japanese and US officials say https://t.co/oSQinfIAl6 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) March 25, 2021

The statement made by Kim Yo-jong echoed similar statements made by North Korean officials who rejected US condemnation of the ballistic launch, including ones issued by the White House.

North Korea has launched two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea off its eastern coast. The launch was confirmed by South Korea, Japan and the US.



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/lXtahvSMG4 pic.twitter.com/Ka9YNksD7Y — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 25, 2021

This growing tension between North Korea and the US comes as a new development in the relationship between the two countries, especially after Joe Biden's win ended the relatively calm ties established during the four years of Donald Trump's leadership, during which Trump and Kim Jong-un made a historic appearance together in June 2019.