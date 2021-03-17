Questions Over The Obamas' Ramadan Podcast on Muslims

In less than a month from today, Spotify will be airing daily episodes of a podcast produced by the Obamas Higher Ground Productions, one that aims to represent renowned Muslim voices from around the world with a platform to be heard by the rest of the world.

The show which will be hosted by first-generation Pakistani-American Misha Euceph will be called Tell Them I Am, and will start conversations with "activists, artists, performers, athletes, and actors" from the Muslim faith.

Airing on Ramadan's weekdays, the fact that the show is produced by the Obamas has prompted many questions over the reasons that inspired the show, especially that the former US president Barack Obama has always faced questions over his faith, being born to a Muslim father and a Christian mother.

Throughout his election campaign in 2008, competitors had suggested that Obama was "secretly a Muslim," in efforts to destroy his hopes for the White House, particularly because of the several years he lived in Indonesia, a Muslim-majority country during his childhood.

However, the podcast's announcement has also triggered questions on the other political aisle, as some Muslim commentators argued that Obama's efforts to promote the Muslim voice in the US comes in a contrast with the policies he maintained towards Muslim-majority countries with US military control, such as Afghanistan and Iraq.

Some online commentators highlighted that these countries were continuously bombed by the US forces throughout the 8 years Barack Obama was commander in chief, suggesting "hypocrisy" on Obama's part.