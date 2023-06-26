OceanGate rebuked after pilot vacancy

ALBAWABA - About a week after the Titanic submarine tragedy and the death of five people on board including the pilot, A pilot vacancy shared by the OceanGate went viral and stirred debate online.

In a post that was shared on OceanGate's official website, the company said that it has a new vacancy for a "Submersible Pilot/ Marine Technician." The pilot vacancy was posted on Friday, while the search and rescue mission was still underway.

The OceanGate added: "The management of OceanGate, Inc. has an immediate opening for a Sub Pilot/Marine Technician to help manage and operate our fleet of manned submersibles and support vessels."

(Facebook)

The pilot vacancy has stirred debate on social media as the Titanic accident hasn't been going on for a long time and search operation was still ongoing. Some people mocked the description in which the company detailed describing the job offer as an "excellent opportunity for a high-energy professional."

Many comments emerged online where some social media users mocked the OceanGate post and wrote: "I'm good with PlayStation controllers, do I qualify?."

Another person said: "I don't know how to react to the pilot vacancy."

On the other hand, other users said that this might be an old post by OceanGate as they can't share a new vacancy in the middle of the tragedy.

(Facebook)

On June 18, a submarine carrying 5 people including the pilot went missing during a tourist trip to watch the Titanic shipwreck which lies at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, some 13,000 feet (4,000 metres) underwater.

Days after rescue operations, debris was spotted and after a probe, experts confirmed that it belongs to the lost Titanic Submarine. They also said that an internal explosion occurred and that all people on board were killed.