Only Months Into Peace: Why Is the UAE Mad at Israel's PM?

Only a few months into diplomatic ties between the UAE and Israel and about a week before Israel's fourth elections in two years, the UAE seems to be setting boundaries for the first time.

It is hard to overstate the anger towards Netanyahu in the UAE right now — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) March 17, 2021

Following the cancellation of Israel's premier Benjamin Netanyahu's first visit to the UAE over a flight dispute with Jordan, the UAE's foreign minister has tweeted his country's determination on not being involved in the local Israeli politics ahead of elections.

Anwar Gargash's tweet came only hours after several Israeli media sources reported "Emirati anger" towards Netanyahu, ones that have been referred to his efforts to promote himself as the one who has "convinced the UAE to invest $10 billion in strategic Israeli sectors."

توتر أجواء اللحظات الأخيرة بين الإمارات ونتانياهو ما قبل الانتخابات الإسرائيلية المرتقبة الثلاثاء المقبل مؤشر على أن أبو ظبي تسعى إلى عدم المغامرة في التعويل على فوز قد لا يكون مؤكداً لنتانياهو ورغبتها في عدم زيادة توتر العلاقات مع إدارة بايدن التي لا تحبذ التعاطي مع نتانياهو. — laila odeh الإعلامية ليلى عودة (@lailaodeh4) March 18, 2021

Translation: "Last moment tensions between the UAE and Netanyahu before the upcoming Israeli elections next Tuesday is an indication that Abu Dhabi is trying to avoid gambling on Netanyahu's uncertain victory and its desire to not further strain relations with the Biden administration, which isn't a fan of Netanyahu's."

#Israel #UAE : Emiratis reportedly incensed at Netanyahu for trying to use them as part of election campaign https://t.co/NUG7ulouLi — sebastian usher (@sebusher) March 17, 2021

According to the Times of Israel, Netanyahu's statement has angered Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Zayed, who thought that the Israeli Prime Minister is using his relationship and the prospective visit to the UAE for election gains.

The latest reports have hinted that the first Israeli official visit to the UAE will not take place before the Israeli elections scheduled for next Tuesday.

Interesting statue of Netanyahu in Tel Aviv’s HaBima square this morning pic.twitter.com/GcwG9rFADT — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) March 17, 2021

As the fierce elections approach, residents of Tel Aviv were surprised to see an unusual statue of Benjamin Netanyahu in HaBima square where he was depicted naked and curled in a corner. The artist remained unknown while reports noted that the statue was soon removed by inspectors from the Tel Aviv municipality.