Paris' Anti-Police Protests, Not the Syrian War, Is How This Syrian Photojournalist Got Brutally Attacked

Marching for freedoms in the city of lights, more than 40k reportedly gathered in the French capital to protest a controversial proposed security law and police violence. However, several people were severely injured by the police during the long Paris riots Saturday, including an AFP photojournalist freelancer, who had previously survived the tragic Syrian war.

Meanwhile in #Paris a syrian photographer @AmeerAlhalbi has been badly injured by #french_police in a protest this evening in the heart of the capital of human rights! Non stop violence! pic.twitter.com/pj3iG4eUmf — Dana alboz (@dana_alboz) November 28, 2020

The Award-Winning Journalist Ameer AlHalbi, who also works for Polka Magazine had relocated to Paris after successfully surviving the war in his own home country, was beaten by a baton by the French police while covering protests against the new law proposed by the French government to help protect policemen filmed during their work.

#AmeerAlHalbi, a Syrian photographer based in Paris, was horrendously beaten by the French police for taking photos of the clashes in the « city of lights ». pic.twitter.com/gGs1v9r3Ho — Amru Salahuddien (@AmruSalahuddien) November 28, 2020

Récompensé pour son travail en Syrie, tabassé pour son travail en France pic.twitter.com/9bZJL1lnMT — Amine 🔻 (@artiom75) November 28, 2020

Translation: "Rewarded for his work in Syria, beaten up for his work in France"

As soon as photos of AlHalbi's bloodied face went viral online last night, many social media users pointed out the sad reality in Paris, evident in AlHalbi's brutal injury, one he faced in his "safe haven from war."

Commenting on AlHalbi's injury, Secretary-general of Reporters Without Borders Christophe Deloire tweeted a photo of Ameer, describing it as "unacceptable" especially in "the land of human rights."

Award-winning photojournalist injured covering Paris protest.



Ameer Alhalbi, a freelance photographer who worked for @AFP and Polka Magazine, was covering the demonstrations weekend opposing police violence and the French government's new security law https://t.co/oBWvfyCdcg pic.twitter.com/81ohgjyd5D — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 29, 2020

Toute notre solidarité envers Ameer Al Halbi. Ces #ViolencesPolicieres sont inacceptables. Ameer est venu de #Syrie en #France pour s'y réfugier, comme d'ailleurs plusieurs autres journalistes syriens. Le pays des droits de l'homme n'a pas à les menacer, mais à les protéger. — Christophe Deloire (@cdeloire) November 28, 2020

Translation: "In Place de la Bastille, the young freelance photographer of Syrian origin Ameer Al Halbi, collaborator of the AFP and Polka Magazine, was injured in the face by a baton, as he covered the marches des libertes, despite having been clearly dressed in press gear. We express full solidarity with Ameer Al Halbi. Police Violence is unacceptable. Ameer came from Syria to France to take refuge there, like several other Syrian journalists. The land of human rights does not have to threaten them, but to protect them."

Ameer is the winner of several international awards. notably for his photos from his home town of Aleppo during the Syrian civil war, including the 2017 World Press Photo.