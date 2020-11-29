  1. Home
Paris' Anti-Police Protests, Not the Syrian War, Is How This Syrian Photojournalist Got Brutally Attacked

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published November 29th, 2020 - 07:24 GMT
Ameer Alhalbi's photos during the Syrian War brought him international recognition as he documented numerous massacres in his home town of Aleppo. (Al Bawaba)

Marching for freedoms in the city of lights, more than 40k reportedly gathered in the French capital to protest a controversial proposed security law and police violence. However, several people were severely injured by the police during the long Paris riots Saturday, including an AFP photojournalist freelancer, who had previously survived the tragic Syrian war.

The Award-Winning Journalist Ameer AlHalbi, who also works for Polka Magazine had relocated to Paris after successfully surviving the war in his own home country, was beaten by a baton by the French police while covering protests against the new law proposed by the French government to help protect policemen filmed during their work.

Translation: "Rewarded for his work in Syria, beaten up for his work in France"

As soon as photos of AlHalbi's bloodied face went viral online last night, many social media users pointed out the sad reality in Paris, evident in AlHalbi's brutal injury, one he faced in his "safe haven from war."

Commenting on AlHalbi's injury, Secretary-general of Reporters Without Borders Christophe Deloire tweeted a photo of Ameer, describing it as "unacceptable" especially in "the land of human rights."

Translation: "In Place de la Bastille, the young freelance photographer of Syrian origin Ameer Al Halbi, collaborator of the AFP and Polka Magazine, was injured in the face by a baton, as he covered the marches des libertes, despite having been clearly dressed in press gear. We express full solidarity with Ameer Al Halbi. Police Violence is unacceptable. Ameer came from Syria to France to take refuge there, like several other Syrian journalists. The land of human rights does not have to threaten them, but to protect them."

Ameer is the winner of several international awards. notably for his photos from his home town of Aleppo during the Syrian civil war, including the 2017 World Press Photo.

