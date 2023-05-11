Piers Morgan mocks Prince Harry's alleged phone hacking claims

ALBAWABA - British broadcaster and journalist Piers Morgan posted a Tweet mocking Prince Harry's alleged phone hacking claims.

In the tweet, a cartoon that was said to be for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan holding banners that read: "Stop looking at us" and "We want our privacy" in a way that mocked the royal member following his latest alleged phone hacking case.

The Duke of Sussex accused Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), in which Morgan was an editor for nine years, of crashing his voicemails and hiring private investigators to unlawfully spay on the British prince.

Prince Harry further claimed that MGN paid private investigators about $12,605m to also sneak on the phones of King Charles, Princess Diana and the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Willaim and Kate Middleton.

Furthermore, the Mirror Group is blamed for the end of Prince Harry's relationship with Chelsy Davy, a Zimbabwean businesswoman and the former girlfriend of the prince.

(Source: Photo by LEON NEAL / AFP)

Morgan said before the trial: "I've never hacked a phone. I've never told anybody to hack a phone."

He added that despite civil cases being made against the group, none of the journalists who worked with him at the Daily Mirror has been arrested in connection with phone hacking.

According to the Telegraph, Prince Harry is "one of four people suing MGN for alleged unlawful information gathering."