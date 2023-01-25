Pope Francis: Homosexuality "isn't a crime"

ALBAWABA - Pope Francis decried laws that criminalize homosexuality and call it "unjust," the Catholic Church's head said in an interview with the Associated Press.

The 86-year-old pope backed his argument, citing the infinite divine love to all mankind. "God loves all his children, just as they are," the pope said.

In the interview Tuesday, the pope urged Catholic bishops to allow LGBTQ+ members into the church. "Being homosexual isn’t a crime," he explained.

Priests and bishops usually describe LGBTQ+ members as "sinners." But the pope attributed such attitudes to cultural backgrounds, urging dignity of everyone.

Many supported the statement made by the pope, describing it as a "shift in the Vatican’s attitude toward gay rights in recent years."