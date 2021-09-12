‘What Did the Pope Mean?’ Senior Israeli Rabbi Demands Vatican Clarification

  1. Home
Published September 12th, 2021 - 09:21 GMT
Pope Francis
Pope Franis had talked about Torah during an event held on the 11th of August 2021. (TIZIANA FABI/AFP)

A month after Pope Francis's remarks over the first biblical book, the Torah, which is one of the most sacred scriptures for Jews, a senior Israeli rabbi wrote a letter to the Vatican, demanding a clarification for what exactly was meant by the head of Catholic church.

According to the Chief of Israeli Rabbinate’s relations with the Vatican, Rabbi Rasson Arousi, there are worries amongst Jews that Pope Francis's statements suggested that the Jewish Law "was obsolete."

In the letter written by Rabbi Rasson Arousi, the Rabbi was hinting that the Pope's remarks remind Jewish people of the historic "teaching of contempt," referring to an era of hostility between the Catholic church and Jews prior to the 20th century.

However, Reuters reported the Vatican response in an official letter where the religious institution clarified that the Pope was merely quoting the writing of St. Paul during his remarks, which should "not be extrapolated from their context of ancient times and had no bearings on today’s Jews."

The Torah is one of five sacred books to believers in Judaism and it contains hundreds of everyday life rules also known as mitzvot that should be followed by Jews. 

