'Prince Harry Is Not an Actual Royal'; The Internet's Wild Theory About the Prince's Real Father

Published May 23rd, 2021 - 06:38 GMT
Prince Harry
Prince Harry left the royal family along with his wife, Meghan Markle in January 2020. (Shutterstock: ACHPF)

As the world watched Prince Harry's second breathtaking interview with Oprah, a wild theory has been circulating the internet suggesting that the popular royal is not even a legitimate son of the monarchy.

Drawing comparisons between Harry's photos and the former military officer James Hewitt, internet people suggested that the latter is the actual father of the prince.

The theory has not only been based on the fact that both men are ginger-looking but also because of the confession Hewitt made in the 1990s about a romantic affair he had with Princess Diana during her marriage with Prince Charles.

However, James Hewitt had appeared in a TV interview in 2017 denying rumors of being Prince Harry's father, despite admitting the long affair with Princess Diana.

Online people have linked these details with the recent turbulences the young prince has been facing with his family members, especially after he decided along with his wife, Meghan Markle, to step back from their royal roles and move to the US.

The couple appeared in the first interview with Oprah last March, in which they disclosed many details about their life in the palace, suggesting that Markle's African American background had triggered a number of racist remarks within the royal family, affecting her mental health and urging their decision to move away.

Prince Harry came back to the UK last April to attend his grandfather's funeral in Windsor castle while Markle's absence was attributed to her being in the latest months of pregnancy, making it hard for her to travel internationally.

