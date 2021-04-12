Did Prince Philip Wish COVID-19 Would End Overpopulation on Earth?

  1. Home
Published April 12th, 2021 - 06:20 GMT
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
The 99-years old Prince passed away peacefully last Saturday at Windsor Castle. (Shutterstock: Bart Lenoir / Edited by Al Bawaba)

Last Saturday, the Royal Buckingham Palace announced the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, prompting not only condolences but also memories of the prince's long record of famous remarks, including one connected to the ongoing pandemic triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Considering his 74 years as spouse and companion of the English queen, being under the spotlight for more than seven decades has gotten the late Prince Philip under fire on more than once occasion; many times for not-so-serious remarks he made to the press.

Amongst the many incidents, the world has been remembering since the announcement of his death, is one he wrote as part of a forward for a 1980s book, in which he wished "he can be reincarnated as a deadly virus" so he contributes to solving the overpopulation of planet Earth.

According to a 2009 report by the Guardian celebrating the royal's 88th birthday, the prince's forward to Fleur Cowles' People As Animals (1988) read:

"In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, to contribute something to solving overpopulation"

Social media users have widely shared this excerpt in the wake of Prince Philip's death, arguing that his wish was "an evil one" that has come true, as the world continues to fight the deadly novel coronavirus, that has taken almost 3 million lives since it first appeared in December 2019.

This incident is the second most recent statement made by the UK royals against what they call "the overpopulation of the Earth," as Prince Philip's eldest grandson and the second in line to the throne Prince William faced accusations of being "selfish" after press sources reported his family plans to have a fourth kid several years after he argued in 2017 that "people were having too many kids that he is afraid the world is overpopulated."

