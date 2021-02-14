  1. Home
'Only the Monarchs Can Have Too Many Babies, but Not the Poor': Prince William Under Fire for Contradicting Statements

Riham Darwish

Published February 14th, 2021 - 07:04 GMT
Social media users have heavily expressed their contempt towards the prince's plans. (ShutterstocK: Lorna Roberts)

Concerned with the climate crisis and wildfires, the British second in line prince William told the press in 2017 that "he is afraid the world might be overpopulated and that people are having too many kids."

This week, speculations over him and his wife the Duchess of Cambridge have sparked a strong backlash against him as they revealed the couple was trying to have a fourth baby.

A report by US magazine has cited an insider source who revealed William and Kate's plans to have a fourth child, as they approach the 10th year of marriage.

Reacting to the news, social media users were quick to link the latest update to statements made by Prince William three years ago, in which he warned against having too many kids, saying that the overpopulation of planet Earth is fueling the climate crisis the world is facing.

Social media users have heavily expressed their dissatisfaction with the prince's plans, saying that it shows a double standard pointing at his privilege as a member of the Royal Family.

Prince William has married Kate Middleton in 2011 and the couple has three kids so far; Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, and Prince Louis of Cambridge.

