'Only the Monarchs Can Have Too Many Babies, but Not the Poor': Prince William Under Fire for Contradicting Statements

Concerned with the climate crisis and wildfires, the British second in line prince William told the press in 2017 that "he is afraid the world might be overpopulated and that people are having too many kids."

This week, speculations over him and his wife the Duchess of Cambridge have sparked a strong backlash against him as they revealed the couple was trying to have a fourth baby.

A report by US magazine has cited an insider source who revealed William and Kate's plans to have a fourth child, as they approach the 10th year of marriage.

This is where the hypocrisy of the royals is made worse, when they mean "too many people" they mean too many poor people. https://t.co/nwdHZOEnEl — Lewis (@Auslander777) February 13, 2021

Clarification: He told Africans to stop having children bc the world is overpopulated....WHILE his current wife was pregnant with their THIRD child..... #newday #newbrand of #racism https://t.co/M1K5UfeNZU — Kathryn Michele (@MlleKatMichele) February 13, 2021

Reacting to the news, social media users were quick to link the latest update to statements made by Prince William three years ago, in which he warned against having too many kids, saying that the overpopulation of planet Earth is fueling the climate crisis the world is facing.

Well this is revealing.

Believing the world is overpopulated is one step away from eugenecism and toffs are historically very prone to eugenecism. — Harry Skinner (@HarryNSkinner) February 14, 2021

Social media users have heavily expressed their dissatisfaction with the prince's plans, saying that it shows a double standard pointing at his privilege as a member of the Royal Family.

Prince William has married Kate Middleton in 2011 and the couple has three kids so far; Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, and Prince Louis of Cambridge.