  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. What Rumors Did Prince William's Aides Spread About Prince Harry?

What Rumors Did Prince William's Aides Spread About Prince Harry?

Published July 7th, 2021 - 09:19 GMT
Princes William and Harry
The brothers were last seen together on their late mother's birthday last week. (Dominic Lipinski / POOL / AFP)

A new comment by an author specialized in news and insights from inside the UK royal palace has hinted that rumors alluding unstable mental state of Prince Harry in October 2019 were generated in his brother's office.

Also Read'Only the Monarchs Can Have Too Many Babies, but Not the Poor': Prince William Under Fire for Contradicting Statements'Only the Monarchs Can Have Too Many Babies, but Not the Poor': Prince William Under Fire for Contradicting Statements

Just like other comments related to the royal family, it is hard to verify the validity of claims when it comes to news of family cracks within the palace.

Yet, London-based Omid Scobie has linked rumors of mental health issues suffered by the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry to anger on behalf of his older brother, the second in line for the throne, Prince William, following media statements made by Harry in a 2019 interview, about not being "on the same path as his brother."

According to Scobie, "it's unlikely a coincidence that royal sources who worked at Prince William's office expressed the prince's worry over his brother's mental health, only a few days after the airing of Prince Harry's statements."

In October 2019, the UK press had talked about a major dispute between the two brothers, mostly connected to Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle, who "had been accused of bullying palace staff."

Also Read'Only the Monarchs Can Have Too Many Babies, but Not the Poor': Prince William Under Fire for Contradicting StatementsRoyal Phone Calls in the Press: Princess Diana's Last Call and the Feud Between William and Harry

Earlier this year, Markle and Prince Harry opened up to Oprah about facing numerous challenges before deciding to step down from their royal duties and leaving the UK, including racist remarks made about their firstborn, in addition to the media pressure they faced.

However, Princes William and Harry have since been seen together twice. First at their grandfather's funeral last April, and second during a royal event in which the two brothers unveiled a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, on her 60th birthday, which was commemorated last week.

Tags:Prince WilliamPrince HarryukRoyal Familymental health

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...