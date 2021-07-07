What Rumors Did Prince William's Aides Spread About Prince Harry?

A new comment by an author specialized in news and insights from inside the UK royal palace has hinted that rumors alluding unstable mental state of Prince Harry in October 2019 were generated in his brother's office.

A royal author has suggested staff within Prince William's household leaked stories to the media about Prince Harry's mental health. #9Today https://t.co/kxycwhprSZ — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) July 5, 2021

Just like other comments related to the royal family, it is hard to verify the validity of claims when it comes to news of family cracks within the palace.

Yet, London-based Omid Scobie has linked rumors of mental health issues suffered by the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry to anger on behalf of his older brother, the second in line for the throne, Prince William, following media statements made by Harry in a 2019 interview, about not being "on the same path as his brother."

According to Scobie, "it's unlikely a coincidence that royal sources who worked at Prince William's office expressed the prince's worry over his brother's mental health, only a few days after the airing of Prince Harry's statements."

Prince William and Prince Harry reunited briefly to unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday.



“Every day, we wish she were still with us,” the brothers said in a rare joint statement. https://t.co/26IGxZSqOD pic.twitter.com/cALMO8pUxr — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 1, 2021

In October 2019, the UK press had talked about a major dispute between the two brothers, mostly connected to Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle, who "had been accused of bullying palace staff."

I think Harry has done more to raise concern's about his mental health than any "planted" stories ever could've.#TheRoyals — Udey Johnson (@UdeyJohnson) July 4, 2021

Earlier this year, Markle and Prince Harry opened up to Oprah about facing numerous challenges before deciding to step down from their royal duties and leaving the UK, including racist remarks made about their firstborn, in addition to the media pressure they faced.

However, Princes William and Harry have since been seen together twice. First at their grandfather's funeral last April, and second during a royal event in which the two brothers unveiled a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, on her 60th birthday, which was commemorated last week.