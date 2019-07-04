Is the Propaganda War on Princess Haya About to Begin?

Princess Haya's escape story from Dubai has been dominating private discussion across the Middle East.







This comes a week after the controversy appeared on arabic social media, with several reports circulating contradictory information. However, the British media later confirmed that Princess Haya is currently hiding in London while seeking a divorce from her husband, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the ruler of Dubai.

Princess Haya, sister of Jordan’s King Abdullah II, originally fled to Germany seeking asylum along with her two kids, Zayed and Jalila, with the assistance of a German diplomat. Later, the princess arrived to the UK where she settled in her own house near the Kensington Palace. The princess is also believed to be close to the British royal family.

The story has sparked massive controversy over the reasons behind the princess running away, her fate and the diplomatic tensions that might be caused by the news.

While the story was noticeably underreported in the Middle East with total information blackout in Jordan and the UAE, some propaganda machines were seen circulating absurd rumors about the princess.



One website published several reports about Princess Haya’s “close relations” with Hamas, the Islamic Palestinian movement affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, in addition to her attempts in “obstructing any initiative of strengthening relations between Israel and the UAE”.

Meanwhile, a controversy was sparked over the Qatar-owned Al Jazeera’s failure to address the story. On social media, users were questioning the reasons behind the Qatari medias decision to overlook the story that has been making waves around the world.

يا تري ايه السبب في عدم تناول الجزيرة قصة هروب الأميرة هيا بنت الحسين ؟ — إسماعيل حبيب (@ccgQWCvb47grBZi) July 3, 2019

Translation: “Why is Al Jazeera not covering the Princess Haya bint Hussein’s escape story?”

On the other hand, Saudi-owned Al Alarabiya accused the Qatari media of sparking the rumors on Princess Haya’s escape to harm the Emirati royal family. Citing Emirati Erem news website, Al Alarabiya accused Qatari media of using “personal affairs” of Princess Haya to serve their political agenda. In short, Saudi Arabian media blamed Qatar in a sign of the regions sometimes confusing politics.

Princess Haya has reportedly left UAE and is seeking a divorce in the UK form her husband, yet there is still no confirmation neither from the Emirati nor the Jordanian side.

Princess Haya not the first member of Sheikh Mohammed’s family attempt an escape. Princess Latifa attempted an escape last year, only to be forcibly returned to the UAE by Indian and UAE special forces. Unconfirmed reports have suggested this instance may have played some role in Haya's decision to escape to Germany and later London.

Other reports suggest that a new political axis made up of Egypt, UAE and Saudi Arabia was pressuring the King of Jordan, Haya's half-brother, over a Kushner sponsored peace-plan known as the 'Deal of the Century'

