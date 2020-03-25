Prostitutes, Cocaine, and Lots of Celebrities in MBS's Lavish Parties, New Book Reveals

New York Times' Ben Hubbard has just published a book analyzing the Saudi Crown Prince's rise to power in 2015, providing scandalous details about his lavish lifestyle including "Maldive-based parties featuring some of the world's well-known celebrities, cocaine, and prostitutes".

In his latest book, NYT Beirut bureau chief Ben Hubbard cited several accounts describing Mohammad bin Salman's background, political influence, in addition to shocking details related to his personal lifestyle.

In MBS: The Rise to Power of Mohammed bin Salman, MBS is described as the "de facto ruler" of the Saudi kingdom that is considered one of the US's most important allies in the Middle East.

The American journalist, who speaks Arabic fluently, dedicated a major part of his book to chronicle the period during which MBS became the Saudi heir in 2015. The book also touches upon the prince's role in the Saudi military intervention in Yemen and social reforms in Saudi.

Hubbard, who was a close friend of the slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, revealed an unprecedented account of a string of parties organized by the Saudi Crown Prince in the Maldives, three months into the Saudi military intervention in Yemen in 2015, in which he invited Psy, Pitbull, Shakira, and other celebrities.

Translation: "Book on MBS's rise to power: He spent millions of dollars on lavish parties. This is what he did with Shakira in the Maldives and other shocking details."

According to the book, American intelligence reported losing contact with the prince at the time, locating him later and noted that his party "had an abundance of prostitutes and cocaine".

The writer adds, this incident pushed the Saudi heir to buy a $456 million yacht and a 30,000-acre game ranch in South Africa, in order to maintain privacy.

The book goes on to discuss MBS's ambitions, digital wars, and involvement in silencing prominent critics of his policies.