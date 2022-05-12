Qatar: Life Sentence for Poet Over Political Stances

For years, the case of dissident Qatar poet Muhammad bin Hamad bin Fetais Al-Marri known as Ibn Al-Dhib [son of wolf] continued to trigger controversies in the Gulf country.

Muhammad Ibn Al-Dhib, a member of the well-known Al Murrah tribe and known for its anti-government stances, has been in a legal battle with the Qatari government for nearly a decade.

Translation: "New: Speech by Muhammad Ibn Al-Dhib after the life sentence"

In 2011, Ibn Al-Dhib was arrested for the first time following his "Jasmine poem," in which he expressed criticism of Arab governments amid the Arab Spring revolutions that swept through the region, calling Arab rulers "repressive elites."

Qatar had then sentenced him to 15 years in jail over charges of "incitement against the government."

In March 2016, the poet was released from prison as a result of a royal pardon issued by the Emir of Qatar at that time.

#Qatar🇶🇦 arrests 7 for protesting against election laws in the country.



The individuals arrested blame the government for racism in the backdrop of election laws that divide Qataris into 3 categories.

Yet, the poet who has since been living in exile, posted a video on his Twitter account announcing the result of a new legal action against him, concluding with a life sentence for him, in addition to his lawyer Hazza Al-Marri, and another detainee, Dr. Rashid Abu Sherida.

Ibn Al-Dhib's latest case is related to support for protests that took place in Qatar last August, during which members of his tribe over the country's most recent election law.