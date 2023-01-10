Rare pink dolphin appears in Amazon river

ALBAWABA - A video was virally shared on social media showing a rare pink dolphin swimming in the Amazon river.

The 17-second clip gained massive interaction with over 5 million views and thousands of likes and comments. The pink dolphin was swimming next to grey mates in the Amazon river, which is the world's largest river by water volume.

Never seen a Pink Dolphin before 🐬 pic.twitter.com/LwjGwoHeNn — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 5, 2023

The Daily Loud newspaper shared the video on Twitter last Thursday with the caption: "Never seen a Pink Dolphin before."

According to World Wild Life, the Amazon river dolphin, also known as the pink river dolphin or boto, can only survive in freshwater. It can be found in Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, and Venezuela.

Despite that, pink dolphins exist in real life, some people who saw the video claimed that it might be fake, or edited.