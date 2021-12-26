Reinstate Khulood Alwai: Omani Broadcaster Sacked Because of Her Word!

ALBAWABA - The freedom of the press is spotlighted this week in Oman after the removal of Khulood Alwai from her position as broadcaster and general manager of Halafm radio station in Oman.

The social media is wild with comments annoyed at the removal of Alwai from her post under the hashtag of ( #متضامن_مع_خلود_العلوي) with many protesting that she should be reinstated. One even says that 'we call on the Minister of Information to be removed and be replaced with Alwai as the next Information Minister of Oman. And he is not the only voice!

وهل جزاءُ من يقوم بإيصال هموم المواطنين واسعادهم بحل اشكالياتهم، ودعم توجهات الحكومة المستقبلية بالإقصاء من وظيفته!؟ اللهم غيّر الحال إلى أحسنه. #متضامن_مع_خلود_العلوي pic.twitter.com/bGJsC84rMw — الشيبة خلفان (@5alfan1) December 23, 2021

The comments from ordinary Omanis are continuing with one among the many saying that "it's with great sorrow we see the stopping of a real media personality....Khulood Alwai has to be supported and praised for her program (All Questions) and has provided a great link with many humanitarian cases.

مؤسف جداً إيقاف اعلامية حقيقية ، وكمن خلود العلوي يجب أن يُدعم ويكرم، نجحت في جعل برنامجها كل الأسئلة حلقة وصل للعديد من الحالات الانسانية !



شخصنة الاعلام إلى متى ..!!



#متضامن_مع_خلود_العلوي — فاطمة الحوسني (@fatma_alhosni7) December 23, 2021

Another says Khulood is a professional broadcaster that has a unique style in the way she asks questions and the way she manages the interviews she conducts. She has a good command of the language and is confident of herself and talks about the timely news of the day.

خلود مذيعة متمكنه لها اسلوبها الخاص في طرح الاسئلة وإدارة الحوار للغتها سليمة واثقة من نفسها مثقفة لديها المام جيد بمواضيع الساعة وما هو مطروح في الساحة اعتقدجازماً ان من اوقفها اراد لها ان تكون افضل مما هي عليه ولا اقول من باب الحسد وغبط النعمة فهي بحق رائعة وتستحق الثقة — said (@said84754182) December 24, 2021

Her sacking is unwarranted and perplexing for many in the Sultanate for its comes at a time when the Oman government sponsored last month the 2021 Foreign Press Association Media Awards held in Britain last 29 November. This top award dubbed as the "Oscars of Journalism" was presented with the presence of officials from the Omani Ministry of Information, the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-Up Unit and the Embassy of Oman in London.

In a speech via videolink Dr Abdullah bin Nasser al Harassi, Minister of Information, expressed Oman’s pride in the strong diplomatic and cultural ties with the UK, and valued the role of the Foreign Press Association (FPA), which, established in 1888, is the oldest media organisation of its kind in the world.

تعميم من وزارة الإعلام في #عُمان يطلب وسائل الإعلام التنسيق المسبق مع مجلس الشورى عند استضافة أعضاء الشورى، يأتي التعميم بعد أسابيع من انتقادات وجّهها عضو مجلس الشورى د. محمد الزدجالي عبر حوار إذاعي لرئاسة مجلس الشورى، و قال الزدجالي أن وسائل الإعلام سلمت رقابها لوزارة الإعلام. pic.twitter.com/MTnJAOnny7 — تركي البلوشي | Turki Al Balushi (@Turki_albalushi) December 23, 2021

The dismissal of Alwai is a blow to what Oman is trying to present herself in the world as a developing state going forward. Her sacking, however maybe attributed to the way she handles the members of the Omani Shura Council for shortly afterwards the Ministry of Information issued a statement in that regard. It said:

"The various media organisation that are hosting the honorable members of the Shura Council to talk about the aspects related to the work of the Council and its competencies require prior coordination with the Information Department of the Council, in accordance with the media policy that the Shura Council has issued its internal regulations approved by the Council."

Regardless the social media continues with comments. The issue of Alwai is becoming a point of talk regarding liberties and freedom of the press and free expression. It is galvanising Omani opinion both in the state and among the public.