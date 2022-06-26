  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Report: ‘Prince Charles Accepted a Cash-Stuffed Suitcase From a Qatar's HBJ

Report: ‘Prince Charles Accepted a Cash-Stuffed Suitcase From a Qatar's HBJ

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published June 26th, 2022 - 08:22 GMT
Prince Charles Qatar cash
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, listens to genocide survivors at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, Kigali, Rwanda on June 22, 2022 during a visit. ( (Photo by Simon WOHLFAHRT / AFP)
Highlights
Last February, an aide to Prince Charles resigned over a similar scandal involving UK-based Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz.

Recent reports have highlighted donations accepted by the British Crown Prince Charles from a leading Qatari politician. Prince Charles is said to have accepted more than $3 million from Qatar's former Prime Minister, whose policies have long stirred questions over possible ties with Al Qaeda in Syria.

Also ReadIs Prince Charles Making Too Many Political Statements for a British Royal?Is Prince Charles Making Too Many Political Statements for a British Royal?

According to an exclusive report by the Sunday Times, Prince Charles accepted a total of €3 million, including nearly €1 million in a cash-stuffed suitcase handed directly by Qatar's former politician Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani during a formal event held between 2011 and 2015.

Affirming "no foul" in processing donations, a statement was issued by Sir Ian Cheshire, chair of the Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund "confirming that the donor was a legitimate and verified counterparty and our auditors signed off on the donation after a specific enquiry during the audit".

While reports suggest that all the money was introduced as donations for the Prince of Wales Charity Foundation and was deposited in Coutts, a London-based private bank, many have questioned the reason the British heir would accept such a whopping donation from a foreign billionaire, particularly as the donor was a leading politician in Qatar facing questions of indirect support for Al-Nusra Front, the Syrian branch of Al Qaeda, during the Syrian Civil War.

Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani served as Qatar's Prime Minister between 2007 and 2013 and faced questions over supporting AlQaeda in Syria.

In 2017, Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani appeared in a TV interview on state-owned Qatar TV, saying "he was not sure if Qatar had ties with Al-Nusra Front", explaining that they had one common goal, which was "liberating Syria".

Also ReadIs Prince Charles Making Too Many Political Statements for a British Royal?'Prince Harry Is Not an Actual Royal'; The Internet's Wild Theory About the Prince's Real Father
Source

Translation: "Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani: we supported Al-Nusra Front but disagreed on the prey "Bashar" so it ran away."

During the interview, Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani admitted to "failing to achieve the goal", before adding that their support for Al-Nusra Front had stopped after "realizing it was not acceptable to support it".

Tags:Prince CharlesQataruk

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...