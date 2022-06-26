Report: ‘Prince Charles Accepted a Cash-Stuffed Suitcase From a Qatar's HBJ

Recent reports have highlighted donations accepted by the British Crown Prince Charles from a leading Qatari politician. Prince Charles is said to have accepted more than $3 million from Qatar's former Prime Minister, whose policies have long stirred questions over possible ties with Al Qaeda in Syria.

According to an exclusive report by the Sunday Times, Prince Charles accepted a total of €3 million, including nearly €1 million in a cash-stuffed suitcase handed directly by Qatar's former politician Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani during a formal event held between 2011 and 2015.

NEW: Sir Ian Cheshire, chairman of Prince of Wales Charitable Fund, confirms HBJ gave money in cash



He says: "The donation was made in cash and that was the donor's choice"



Cheshire, also chairman of Channel Four, adds: "The donation is recorded being made in cash in accounts" https://t.co/7JHdHkuuPI — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) June 25, 2022

Affirming "no foul" in processing donations, a statement was issued by Sir Ian Cheshire, chair of the Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund "confirming that the donor was a legitimate and verified counterparty and our auditors signed off on the donation after a specific enquiry during the audit".

While reports suggest that all the money was introduced as donations for the Prince of Wales Charity Foundation and was deposited in Coutts, a London-based private bank, many have questioned the reason the British heir would accept such a whopping donation from a foreign billionaire, particularly as the donor was a leading politician in Qatar facing questions of indirect support for Al-Nusra Front, the Syrian branch of Al Qaeda, during the Syrian Civil War.

The Sunday Times reports tonight that Prince Charles received £1million in cash in a suitcase from the PM of Qatar ( his name istoo long for a tweet). The money was allegedly destined for a Charles charity. Don't the Royals face the same money laundering rules as the rest of us? — Kelvin MacKenzie (@kelvmackenzie) June 25, 2022

Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani served as Qatar's Prime Minister between 2007 and 2013 and faced questions over supporting AlQaeda in Syria.

In 2017, Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani appeared in a TV interview on state-owned Qatar TV, saying "he was not sure if Qatar had ties with Al-Nusra Front", explaining that they had one common goal, which was "liberating Syria".

حمد بن جاسم بن جبر آل ثاني: دعمنا جبهة النصرة واختلفنا على الفريسة "بشار" فهربت من أيدينا #قطر_تدعم_الإرهاب#تنظيم_الحمدين#سوريا#الإرهاب pic.twitter.com/xZ1BYtKHI6 — Mac Sharkawy (@MacSharkawy) October 29, 2017

Translation: "Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani: we supported Al-Nusra Front but disagreed on the prey "Bashar" so it ran away."

During the interview, Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani admitted to "failing to achieve the goal", before adding that their support for Al-Nusra Front had stopped after "realizing it was not acceptable to support it".