Russia Bombing the Eiffel Tower! What is Ukraine's Message to NATO?

A hypothetical video was shared by Ukraine's Ministry of Defense showing the Eiffel Tower being bombed by Russia and fighter jets flying over Paris and attacking the buildings.

The hypothetical video ended with a message from Ukraine to all the NATO members reading: “Just think if this were to happen in another European capital. We will fight till the end. Giving us a chance to live.” The video's last sentence was: “If we fall, you fall.”

Ukraine's Defense ministry asked the European countries to close their airspace over Ukraine or send Kyiv air fighters in order to strengthen its defense system to compete with Russia. President Vladimir Putin had announced a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine on February 24th.

The Footage starts with a woman posing for a photo in Paris along with the Eiffel Tower; moments later airstrikes hit the famous tourist attraction raising huge smoke into the sky.

Through the video, Ukraine wanted to send a message to NATO members saying that the war won't end if Kyiv is taken by Russia, rather it will extend further to reach western European capitals.

Would the famous Eiffel Tower in #Paris or the Brandenburg Gate in #Berlin remain standing under endless bombing of Russian troops?

Do you think that does not concern you?

Today it’s #Ukraine, tomorrow it will be the whole of #Europe. Russia will stop at nothing. pic.twitter.com/vi6z5UWV8q — Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (@ua_parliament) March 11, 2022

Fast military jets were also seen targeting random buildings in the French capital where air raid sirens, people’s screams, and toddlers’ crying can also be heard in the footage.

The video has gained over two million views online with people differently sharing their points of view as some supported the idea in the video saying if Russia took over Ukraine they will want to extend fights and attack the European countries one by one.

So declaring war to the EU by using social media and propaganda is the solution ? Zelensky is becoming dangerous and everyday more threatening. Europe has done enough. #russia #ukraine #nato https://t.co/7VskwHHIyy — Hector Laine (@LaineHector) March 12, 2022

A Twitter user shared the video and said: “How many children, babies and civilians should die so you act? There are more deaths among civilians than Ukrainian soldiers. What are you waiting for @nato? Support Ukraine!”

On the other hand, some people said that the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has taken it too far creating such a hypothetical video; as this is not the right way to draw attention by inventing war in another country. They further revealed that EU countries have already done enough to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia including economic sanctions, donations, and facilitating the reception of refugees fleeing war.

@NATO needs to start pushing back on Putin. This is not only Ukraines war. It is also Putin trying to stop NATO from expanding. Therefore it is also a conflict between Putin and NATO. Giving the planes would be a good first move👍#UkraineRussia#UkraineRussianWar https://t.co/20FN4hCUvm — Kasper Christensen (@kasper2619) March 12, 2022

According to Filippo Grandi, head of the UN's refugee agency on Friday, over 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded, in what was called the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War Two.