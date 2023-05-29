Russia places Lindsey Graham on wanted list

  1. Home
Published May 29th, 2023 - 06:38 GMT
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during a press conference at an open air exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles in Kyiv, on May 26, 2023. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Following his latest comments on American aid money to Ukraine which is used to help repel Russian forces from invading Ukraine, Russia has placed U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on the wanted list.

TASS news agency announced on Monday that Russia placed Lindsey Graham on the wanted list and added that Russia is planning to open an investigation into the U.S. senator's statements.

Aleksandr I. Bastrykin, the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, said to open a criminal case to investigate anti-Russian statements made by Graham during his visit to Kyiv.

In a Telegram post, the committee said: "Bastrykin has instructed the Main Investigation Department to open a criminal case regarding the statements of U.S. Senator (Lindsey Graham) about the killing of Russians. The investigators of the Main Investigative Committee will present an appropriate legal assessment of this incident."

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham was blasted by Russia following his latest statement in which he praised American aid money which is sent to Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion.

Graham was in the Ukrainian capital speaking to Zelenksyy when the latter said: "Free or die?." Graham replied: "Free or Death."

Zelenksyy maintained: "Now we are free. And we'll be." Graham said: "And the Russians are dying." He added: "It's the best money we've ever spent."

