Russian athletes pretend to be Syrians, join Arab Games

According to reports, Russian athletes have changed their nationalities and acquired fake passports with new names in order to be able to join the 2023 Arab Sports Games in Algeria.

The Arab Games is the 13th edition of the Pan Arab Games, taking place from July 5 to 15 in five cities; Algiers, Oran, Constantine, Annaba and Tipaza. It will witness the participation of all 22 Arab League members in 20 sports.

قمة المسخرة و ربي إن لاعبات روسيات شاركوا كلاعبات سوريات في دورة الألعاب العربية..حتى ما تعبوا أنفسهم و جنسوهم..لا تعالي يا بنتي و غيري إسمك لإسم "شبه" عربي و مشي حالك… — زين يوسف 🇺🇸 (@Zainjoseph1) July 10, 2023

The Russian athletes didn't only change their names and nationalities but they also changed their birth dates. The scandal was exposed by Russian opposition news outlets, which claimed that five Russian women participated in the Arab Games under the Syrian team's name.

The Russian athletes included famous swimmer Anastasiia Sorokina, who changed her name to Enas Sorokina, and Bikers Tatiana and Darya Malkov who both changed their names while Darya changed her birth date from November 2000 to July 2001.

Javelin thrower Karina Polodkina was also among those who changed their names and nationalities to become Syrians in order to participate in the Arab Games in Algeria.

(One of the Russian athletes who faked her identity to join the Arab Games. (Twitter)

According to activists, the Russian athletes' move came after the European and American sanctions against Russian officials and athletes after President Vladimir Putin's announcement of invading Ukraine in 2022.

Athletes were banned from participating in international competitions following the war in Ukraine and the United States as well as its allies' harsh sanctions against Russia.