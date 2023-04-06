Russian man survives after jumping from 19th floor

ALBAWABA - A Russian man survived miraculously after jumping from the 19th floor in the city of Voronezh, Russia Today revealed on Tuesday.

A video circulated on the internet showed a man falling from a high building and hitting a parked vehicle in Russia.

روسي تشاجر مع خطيبته التي تسكن بالطابق 19 فارتفعت الأصوات وفي لحظة غضب قفز من النافذة لينتحر فسقط على سيارة متوقفة بالأسفل وأتى الدفاع المدني ليتفاجأ الجميع أنه بخير ووقف على ساقيه وغنى مقطع من أغنية تقول (الحب يشبه الحلم).



الأطباء قالوا: لم يصب إلا بإصابات طفيفة، هذه معجزة. pic.twitter.com/KJcN5t4Dhc — إياد الحمود (@Eyaaaad) April 5, 2023

According to local media, rescue forces arrived at the scene where a man fell from a 19-storey building; the man in the video was seen standing on his legs and walking normally as he seemed fine and healthy like if nothing happened.

However, he was taken to nearby a hospital for suffering injuries in the head and spinal. Some reports reportedly claimed that the victim was singing on the way to the hospital.

In Voronezh, a 40-year-old drunk man fell from the 19th floor onto a Nissan X-Trail and survived. pic.twitter.com/nCBKtaL1JG — Dr. PMS (@ps1ack) April 4, 2023

Reports claimed that the 41-year-old man was likely drunk before jumping from the window.

Before falling and landing on a parked Nissan X-Trail, the Russian man was seen shouting unintelligibly from the balcony. Some people claimed that he might have jumped to commit suicide, while others allegedly said a person might have pushed him down but no clear statement was made about the reason of the incident.