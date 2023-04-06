Russian man survives after jumping from 19th floor

  1. Home
Published April 6th, 2023 - 08:44 GMT
Russian man
(Shutterstock/ file photo)

ALBAWABA - A Russian man survived miraculously after jumping from the 19th floor in the city of Voronezh, Russia Today revealed on Tuesday.

A video circulated on the internet showed a man falling from a high building and hitting a parked vehicle in Russia.

According to local media, rescue forces arrived at the scene where a man fell from a 19-storey building; the man in the video was seen standing on his legs and walking normally as he seemed fine and healthy like if nothing happened.

However, he was taken to nearby a hospital for suffering injuries in the head and spinal. Some reports reportedly claimed that the victim was singing on the way to the hospital.

Reports claimed that the 41-year-old man was likely drunk before jumping from the window.

Before falling and landing on a parked Nissan X-Trail, the Russian man was seen shouting unintelligibly from the balcony. Some people claimed that he might have jumped to commit suicide, while others allegedly said a person might have pushed him down but no clear statement was made about the reason of the incident.

