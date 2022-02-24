Russian State TV: 'The Russian Spring in Ukraine Is Behind the Warm Weather'

As developments escalate dangerously in Ukraine after the Russian attack against Ukrainian cities two days after the Russian president recognized two separatist Ukrainian regions as independent republics, a comment made by a weather anchor on Russian state TV prompted strong online reactions.

The short report that was aired the next day after Vladimir Putin's announcement of recognizing Donetsk

and Lugansk which are located on the Ukrainian-Russian border weighed on the "similarities" between the climate in both regions and Russia, suggesting they are "more Russian than they are Ukrainian."

Russian state TV says it’s unseasonably warm in Donas because of “Russian spring” and “pressure on Ukraine from the North Atlantic has overheated it.”



“Even the climate of Donetsk and Luhansk is much closer to Russia!” pic.twitter.com/SYCXDeiPZo — max seddon (@maxseddon) February 23, 2022

Moreover, they discussed the warming weather in the regions that typically have colder weather with snow around this time of the year, claiming that "the Russian Spring," referring to the Russian latest decisions, has "overheated the weather in Donetsk."

Online people widely shared the video highlighting the Russian propaganda that has been taking advantage of everything possible to support the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The propaganda on both sides have now dropped to historic temperature lows https://t.co/RhiXJN4WOw — Rhino Bob (@Rhino_Bob) February 23, 2022

In the early hours of the 24th of February 2022, Ukraine reported the first airstrikes by Russian troops targeting several Ukrainian cities. According to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, at least one person has been killed as a result.

Russian troops have also been reportedly entering Ukrainian territories, pointing at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has been warned of by Western intelligence for several weeks now.