Russian State TV: 'The Russian Spring in Ukraine Is Behind the Warm Weather'

Published February 24th, 2022 - 07:17 GMT
Donetsk
A woman with a boy walk past an old destroyed building in small town of Krasnogorivka, Donetsk region on February 22, 2022. (ALEKSEY FILIPPOV/AFP)

As developments escalate dangerously in Ukraine after the Russian attack against Ukrainian cities two days after the Russian president recognized two separatist Ukrainian regions as independent republics, a comment made by a weather anchor on Russian state TV prompted strong online reactions.

The short report that was aired the next day after Vladimir Putin's announcement of recognizing Donetsk
and Lugansk which are located on the Ukrainian-Russian border weighed on the "similarities" between the climate in both regions and Russia, suggesting they are "more Russian than they are Ukrainian."

Moreover, they discussed the warming weather in the regions that typically have colder weather with snow around this time of the year, claiming that "the Russian Spring," referring to the Russian latest decisions, has "overheated the weather in Donetsk."

Online people widely shared the video highlighting the Russian propaganda that has been taking advantage of everything possible to support the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In the early hours of the 24th of February 2022, Ukraine reported the first airstrikes by Russian troops targeting several Ukrainian cities. According to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, at least one person has been killed as a result.

Russian troops have also been reportedly entering Ukrainian territories, pointing at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has been warned of by Western intelligence for several weeks now.

