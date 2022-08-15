Salman Rushdie Attack in Iranian Press: Overview

More than 30 years of Iran-inspired death threats have resulted in the stabbing of the Indian-born British novelist Salman Rushdie while he was on the stage of a literary event in New York last Friday. Fingers were directed at Iran immediately as its former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini was the first to call for the killing of Salman Rushdie back in 1989.

Salman Rushdie, 75, has miraculously survived the stabbing attack and his doctors have reported removing him off ventilators and celebrated a few words he was able to utter to reassure his family that he is past the critical condition.

Yet, accusations have been pointing at Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps IRGC, especially after investigating the attacker, the Lebanese-American Hadi Matar, identified a strong loyalty to Iran's leadership and hinted that he might have been in contact with IRGC leaders.

While Iran has officially denied any involvement in the attack, online people have tracked the Iranian press' response to the stabbing of Salman Rushdie, particularly journalist Khosro Kalbasi who posted a thread on Twitter with photos and translation showing "wide celebrations" of the stabbing that targeted Salman Rushdie.

Salman Rushdie Attack in Iranian Press

1- Keyhan Newspaper - Known as the most conservative newspaper in Iran

Translation by journalist Khosro Kalbasi: "Divine revenge befalls Salman Rushdie, Trump and Pompeo are next"

2- Javan - Linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps IRGC

IRGC-linked Javan described attack on Salman Rushdie as "divine retribution", alleged it might be part of a plot to justify "violence against Muslims and Islamophobia", celebrated Rushdie's "blood being splattered on the walls". pic.twitter.com/qqKrBRMthX — Khosro Kalbasi (@KhosroKalbasi) August 14, 2022

3- Jaam-e Jam