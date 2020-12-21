  1. Home
'Saturn and Jupiter Are Granting Black People Superpowers Today': Black Memes Prepare for New Character Choices

A running joke had predicted that the astronomical event will only impact Black people. (Twitter: @_TEB2_)

The great Saturn Jupiter conjunction expected today has inspired so many online comments, including a joke amongst black commentators, who said the rare event will be granting them superpowers starting December the 21st. This urged many to post their own memes as they tried to expect the kind of superheroes they will be "turning" into.

News of the expected aligning between the two planets, which is predicted to be the first in hundreds of years, has inspired online people to wonder about the unusual events that might take place on this special day.

While many astrology figures anticipated an end to life on earth on this day, black social media users decided that they will be getting unusual powers as the two planets get closer to each other.

Posting memes and photos showing the superpowers and the famous superheroes they would like to turn into, black people celebrated the day using the viral hashtag #December21st.

