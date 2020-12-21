'Saturn and Jupiter Are Granting Black People Superpowers Today': Black Memes Prepare for New Character Choices

The great Saturn Jupiter conjunction expected today has inspired so many online comments, including a joke amongst black commentators, who said the rare event will be granting them superpowers starting December the 21st. This urged many to post their own memes as they tried to expect the kind of superheroes they will be "turning" into.

Keep an eye to the sky for the Great Conjunction of 2020! On Dec 21 the two planets will appear to almost merge. That evening...Jupiter and Saturn will sit just 0.1 degrees apart...a mere one-fifth the width of the moon. The last time this happened was 1226 A.D.! pic.twitter.com/naaEQvtIgG — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) December 16, 2020

News of the expected aligning between the two planets, which is predicted to be the first in hundreds of years, has inspired online people to wonder about the unusual events that might take place on this special day.

While many astrology figures anticipated an end to life on earth on this day, black social media users decided that they will be getting unusual powers as the two planets get closer to each other.

This nigga better ask me to join the avengers tonight #December21st pic.twitter.com/XpvoYkJ2Aq — Playball🗣 (@PlayballTM) December 21, 2020

Posting memes and photos showing the superpowers and the famous superheroes they would like to turn into, black people celebrated the day using the viral hashtag #December21st.