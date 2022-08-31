  1. Home
  Saudi Arabia to Probe Attack on Orphanage in Khamis Mushait

Saudi Arabia to Probe Attack on Orphanage in Khamis Mushait

Published August 31st, 2022 - 06:17 GMT
Khamis Mushait
Screenshots show security men attacking women in Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait. (Video/ @exczz)

Saudi Arabia released a statement saying it will open an investigation into the virally shared videos on social media which show attacks by dozens of male security forces on an orphanage house hosting females in Khamis Mushait.

In the statement that was shared on Wednesday morning, Aseer province authorities said that after an order by Turki bin Talal Al Saud a probe will be opened into the videos that show brutal attacks by some forces on orphan women.

In the videos and photos shared online, security forces are seen attacking women, who according to sources began a hunger strike against their living conditions in the orphanage, using tasers and sticks.

Furthermore, several hashtags accompanied the videos including"#ايتام_خميس_مشيط - Khamis Mushait orphans and #خميس_مشيط - Khamis Mushait". One of the videos shows three men knocking down a woman while another man comes and starts to attack her using his belt while other females were seen running to escape attacks by the forces.

Another video shows an orphan woman trying to run but fails and falls on the ground before being dragged from her hand, attacked, and arrested while security forces were trying to ban people from taking videos as one of them was caught shouting: "This one is shooting us".

A campaign was launched as women's rights supporters decried the horrific photos and videos shared online criticizing the security forces for their treatment of orphan girls in Khamis Mushait calling the Saudi government for a full, fair investigation into the incident and the implementation of the strictest punishment toward the abusers.

