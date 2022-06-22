Saudi Sisters Found Dead in Australia: The Mystery Is Yet to Unfold

Last Saturday, Australian authorities in Canterberry near Sydney announced finding two decaying bodies of young Saudi sisters in their apartment. Yet, the conditions in which the two Saudi nationals have died remain unclear.

The two sisters have been identified as 23 and 24 years old Israa and Amal, while officials kept their last names confidential.

Two sisters were found "decaying" in their apartment near Sydney as it's revealed they had fled Saudi Arabia in 2017 as teens for the safety of Australia https://t.co/9EjNPSZs2D pic.twitter.com/Xi6vM9kBE2 — Andreas Harsono (@andreasharsono) June 18, 2022

Israa and Amal arrived in Australia in 2017 with no other family members and stayed together in an apartment in Canterberry, in New South Wales for the whole period.

Despite no confirmation from Australian authorities, the two Saudi women are believed to have applied for asylum in Australia, as do dozens of Saudi women every year.

This is so scary!

Stories like this make me feel unsafe as a Saudi woman refugee!

That happened in the US too with 2 sisters and eventually, their trial got dismissed as suicide!!!

Hopefully, that won't happen in #australia https://t.co/YMyQrjj2DI — سلوى الزهراني (@Salwazahrani07) June 19, 2022

A 2019 Four Corners report found that at least 80 Saudi women filed for asylum in Australia in recent years, including many disclosing that they escape family oppression and male-guardianship laws in their home countries.

Two refugee girls in Australia are killed and the bodies are not discovered until after a while!! Are we saying that Australia is an unsafe country for refugees?! Why was there no protection for them ?! https://t.co/JGLWdZO6h4 — Sofia.m.2022 (@SofiaMs2022) June 19, 2022

Some Saudi commentators responded with shock to the news, wondering whether the two sisters were killed in a targeted scheme, or died of suicide, particularly as the two were young and healthy but died at the same time.

Other online people wondered if the women were killed over a political stance, or by family members who might have followed them all the way to Australia.

According to Daily Mail Australia, the two Saudi sisters were regulars at a nearby service station since January 2020, but that they were last seen there two months ago.

Daily Mail Australia has also revealed that one of the sisters had filed for Apprehended Violence Orders against a 28-years old man in January 2019, which was later withdrawn and dismissed.

Moreover, the newspaper cited sources saying the two sisters were not in regular contact with their family back in Saudi Arabia.

Too obvious Saudi Arabia. Try better next time! Maybe not a 🪚 but a creative way 🙂💔! Also we will not forget!!!! https://t.co/uN0buU00qR — Harlynn 🏳️‍🌈🤍 (@__Harlynn) June 19, 2022

Results of an autopsy ordered by Australian authorities are yet to be revealed in the coming days.