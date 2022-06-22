Saudi Sisters Found Dead in Australia: The Mystery Is Yet to Unfold

  1. Home
Published June 22nd, 2022 - 06:24 GMT
The two sisters are believed to have died prior to the day their bodies were discovered. (Shutterstock: Sasha_Strekoza)

Last Saturday, Australian authorities in Canterberry near Sydney announced finding two decaying bodies of young Saudi sisters in their apartment. Yet, the conditions in which the two Saudi nationals have died remain unclear.

The two sisters have been identified as 23 and 24 years old Israa and Amal, while officials kept their last names confidential.

Israa and Amal arrived in Australia in 2017 with no other family members and stayed together in an apartment in Canterberry, in New South Wales for the whole period. 

Despite no confirmation from Australian authorities, the two Saudi women are believed to have applied for asylum in Australia, as do dozens of Saudi women every year.

A 2019 Four Corners report found that at least 80 Saudi women filed for asylum in Australia in recent years, including many disclosing that they escape family oppression and male-guardianship laws in their home countries. 

Some Saudi commentators responded with shock to the news, wondering whether the two sisters were killed in a targeted scheme, or died of suicide, particularly as the two were young and healthy but died at the same time. 

Other online people wondered if the women were killed over a political stance, or by family members who might have followed them all the way to Australia. 

According to Daily Mail Australia, the two Saudi sisters were regulars at a nearby service station since January 2020, but that they were last seen there two months ago. 

Daily Mail Australia has also revealed that one of the sisters had filed for Apprehended Violence Orders against a 28-years old man in January 2019, which was later withdrawn and dismissed. 

Moreover, the newspaper cited sources saying the two sisters were not in regular contact with their family back in Saudi Arabia.

Results of an autopsy ordered by Australian authorities are yet to be revealed in the coming days. 

