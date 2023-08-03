Searching for Niger Uranium: Charlie Hebdo mocks France

ALBAWABA - French magazine Charlie Hebdo has mocked the attack on French Embassy in Niger by publishing a new satirical cartoon.

The cartoon has been widely shared online and shows people throwing stones at the French embassy in Niger with the upper caption reading: "Coup in Niger: Its target is France."

In the Charlie Hebdo cartoon, members of the French embassy in Niger were seen checking the stones thrown at them wishing if there were uranium.

French ambassador to Niger was seen in the satirical cartoon saying "Oh, if only it were uranium."

(Charlie Hebdo)

Following the coup against Niger President Mohamed Bazoum and his elected government, Niger coup leaders could halt uranium exports to France which gets 15 percent of its uranium needs from Niger, Reuters reported.

"Niger supplies France with the uranium it needs for its nuclear power plants … Reminder: nuclear power does not make for energy independence," said a left-wing Green politician Sandrine Rousseau posted on his X account.

Furthermore, the African nation has maintained a market share of between 4 and 6 percent of the global uranium trade for the last 10 years, OECD’s Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) said.

Coup in Niger:

A coup took place in Niger on July 26 against President Mohamed Bazoum, shortly after the coup, presidential guard commander General Abdourahamane Tchiani proclaimed himself the leader of a new military junta.

The 2023 coup is the fifth one since the country gained independence from France in 1960, and the first since 2010.