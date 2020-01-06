  1. Home
Sexually Graphic Sticker in a Video of a Child in Saudi: Is There a Pedophile in Her Family?

Riham Darwish

Published January 6th, 2020 - 07:06 GMT
Social media exploded in anger in response to a short video posted on Snapchat, briefly showing a little girl sitting at a desk apparently writing or drawing, with a sexually graphic sticker hiding her face. The person who received the video responded to the sender expressing his disgust.

Translation: Sexually harassing kids, destroying them, and traumatizing them is one of the most horrendous crimes ever. We demand the arrest of the pedophile and he should be exposed."

Online comments used the hashtag #متحرش_بطفله (#Child_harasser) and reposted a screenshot of the video owner's profile on Snapchat, demanding that he be brought to justice. 

Translation: "Sexual predators have gone way too far that they are attacking kids and filming their hideous crimes publicly, knowing there will be no consequences. I hope whoever posted this video is arrested."

Shortly after the hashtag went viral, the owner of the video tweeted that he didn't film it and that he received it in a private message before he reposted it, hoping to expose the pedophile who sent it to him.

In his tweet, he added that he was heading to the police station to report the sexual predator. 

Translation: "I've received this video in a direct message, then I used a screen recorder and sent a comment to this disgusting person before I could block them, but my phone froze and the video was sent unintentionally. Nobody should allow this, but I didn't mean to post it."

Translation: "I swear I don't know the kid, and I agree with you. I was responding to the video before my phone froze and was unintentionally sent to someone on Snapchat. I'm heading to the police station now to report it and the truth will be revealed."

Since the video was taken at home in what seems to be a routine day, some people expressed their concern that the person who filmed the video could be a family member, calling on authorities to take action that ensures an end to similar crimes.

Translation: "I bet it's her brother. It's clear that it is someone close to her, which means he's family."

Translation: "This person is most probably a family member, a relative, or someone the family trusts. Snapchat and Instagram are now resorts to pedophiles who post videos to the public and they get thousands of followers who support and repost such clips that violate kids' rights. There must be a specialized group to prosecute these pedophiles because their numbers are on the rise."


