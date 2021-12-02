Should the Ethiopian Prime Minister Be Deprived of His Nobel Peace Prize?

A member of the British parliament has suggested taking away the Nobel Peace Prize of the Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed following his crimes and aggressive attacks against Tigray rebels, the Standard reported.

Jeremy Hunt suggested it was “high time” Ahmed gives back the Nobel Peace Prize, which he gained back in 2019 for ending his country’s stalemate with neighbouring Eritrea.

Ethiopian prime minister should be ‘stripped of Nobel Peace Prize’ – Jeremy Hunt Former British Foreign Secretary https://t.co/kLxtIRkHKG — Martin Plaut (@martinplaut) December 1, 2021

The former foreign secretary further added that there was a ‘genocide happening in Tigray’ on Abiy Ahmed’s watch. The Ethiopian prime minister has announced earlier to join the frontline in the leader’s latest statement over the clashes with Tigray rebels.

Abiy Ahmed has decided to join his army and lead frontline troops in his government’s conflict against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). He also warned to “bury this enemy with our blood and bones and make the glory of Ethiopia high again.”

Various reactions emerged on social media after the MP’s suggested taking away the Nobel peace prize from the prime minister; some strongly agreed with Hunt saying Ahmed should not keep it, others slammed the committee for awarding him such a prize.

On the other hand, a Twitter user defended Abiy Ahmed saying accusing the Tigray people of being terrorists who are trying to dominate the country and said that the Ethiopian prime minister should get another peace prize for saving the country from TPLF.

The Truth is Matters all of us. Old Ghost, #Ethiopia Prime Minister he will win another peace prize because he's saving His country from terrorist including the western mainstream media wars.#NoMore 1/2 https://t.co/lset6tXCgA — Tekle Asfaha (@Asfaha2018) December 1, 2021

In a discussion with Foreign Office minister Vicky Ford, the British MP said: “And why does he still have that Nobel Peace Prize? Is it not high time he was stripped of it?”

Ms. Ford replied that authorities are working closely with the US, the UN, African partners with an aim that the talks will lead and bring all people to a ceasefire in Ethiopia.

Did u have any info about the battle in war fronts lead by Prime Minster Dr. Abiy? https://t.co/feaWtxV80g — Tamene Shomoro (@TameneShomoro) December 1, 2021

The Tigray War is an ongoing civil war that began on 3 November 2020 after the current Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed decided to postpone general elections which were scheduled for 29 August 2020 over the coronavirus pandemic.