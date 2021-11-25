North Korea has announced to sentence a man to death for smuggling copies of the South Korean most famous Netflix series 'Squid Game'. Predictors say that he might be sentenced by firing squad.

According to Radio Free Asia, seven school students were caught watching the South Korean series’ Squid Game’. The smuggler is said to have received a copy of the super famous Netflix series from China and then he sold USB flash drives containing the series.

A man who smuggled #SquidGame copies into North Korea has been sentenced to death



A student who bought a drive received a life sentence, while six others who watched the show have been sentenced to five years hard labor



(via @RadioFreeAsia) pic.twitter.com/9amy6HM7F5 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 24, 2021

North Korea has sentenced the guy who brought the Squid Game series to death while the other six students who only watched it were sentenced to 5-years hard labor. Moreover, the school’s teachers and administrators were fired as they face banishment to work in remote mines or themselves.

On the other hand, sources adjusted that the arrest of the students is based on a newly passed law related to “Elimination of Reactionary Thought and Culture,” which will also be applied on underage minors.

‘Squid Game’ Smuggler Sentenced to Death in North Korea After Students Caught Watching Netflix Show – Report https://t.co/o2BAcBCZBu — Variety (@Variety) November 24, 2021

The law, which was approved in 2020, applies to carry a maximum penalty of death for watching, keeping, or distributing media from capitalist countries, including from South Korea and the US.

By this law, North Korean people will be banned from bringing or disseminating cultural material such as movies, series, plays, music and books into the country.

In December 2020, North Korea passed the “Elimination of Reactionary Thought and Culture” act, which prohibits the entry and dissemination of cultural material like films, plays, music and books in the country. — Quinton Mtyala (@mtyala) November 25, 2021

Squid Game is a Netflix series that consists of 9 episodes. It is a South Korean survival drama streaming television series which was created by Hwang Dong-hyuk. Squid Game talks about the life story set around a contest where 456 players, all of whom are in deep financial debt, risk their lives to play a series of deadly children's games for the chance to win a ₩45.6 billion prize.