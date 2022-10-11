Statue of Naked Putin on a Toilet Appears in Prague

Protesters unveiled a statue of naked Putin on a toilet during a European Political Community summit in Prague on October 7.

A video that had gone viral on social media shows protesters dragging a statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin while sitting naked on a gold toilet and holding a roll of toilet paper in one hand and a toilet brush in the other one.

Protesters displayed a naked statue of Vladimir Putin and his close ally, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, during a European Political Community summit in Prague pic.twitter.com/M9eVSHvnH4 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 9, 2022

A smaller model of the Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko was also placed under Putin's state with a sign reading 'Naked Killers'.

One of the protesters in the video explained the statue saying: "Lukashenko is the dictator of Belarus. He is an ally of Vladimir Putin".

(Photo: Twitter/ Video Screenshot/ @nowthisnews)

Regarding the hockey stick with blood on it, the protester explained that Lukashenko, who's a fervent player of hockey, is a very 'bloody dictator'.

Furthermore, the body of a woman wrapped in a black, plastic bag, which represents deaths in Buca, was also displayed under the Belarusian President's sculpture.

The kind of protest we need in Germany: https://t.co/onhpPlDIPQ — Rocky_Gervais (@rocky_gervais2) October 9, 2022

Protesters have rallied in front of Prague Castle, where EU leaders were meeting for an informal summit, to demonstrate the Russian war in Ukraine that has been going on for over 7 months.

This is not the first time activists in Prague installs a naked statue of Putin on a toilet, in 2021, a similar model was placed outside the Russian embassy in the capital of the Czech Republic to demonstrate the arrest of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.