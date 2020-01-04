Subway or WWE? NYC Train Turns Into Wrestling Ring After Fight Erupts Between a Man and a Woman

A video filmed on a New York subway train shows a shocking brawl between a man and a woman that ends with him dragging her off the train by her hair. The pair were caught mid-fight in the video which has circulated the internet.

The brief clip starts in the middle of the brawl, with the man knocks the woman to the ground as she repeatedly kicks him. The man tries to push the woman away from him saying: "Go away before I break your head."

Everyone takes out their phones but no one tries to break up this fight in NYC subway.



What would you do?



h/t @NYScanner pic.twitter.com/H3TNZRP0Cu — GuruLeaks (@Guruleaks1) January 3, 2020

As the man walks to the train doors and waits for them to open, the woman comes from behind and uses a pole to give her momentum so she can kick the man. She then proceeds to pummel the man and kick him in the stomach.

The woman continues to kick the man as bystanders tell both of them to step out. The man tells the woman to get off of him before grabbing her by the hair and dragging her off the train. He slams her to the platform and kicks her in the stomach as the clip comes to a close.

By the end of the video, someone can be heard congratulating the man for getting the woman off the train as another passenger shouts: 'Happy New Year!'

You act like a man, you get treated like a man. — Timur 🧢 (@Rocketsm46) January 3, 2020

Police said that when officers responded to a 911 call at the station, both the man and woman insisted that they had a yelling match and nothing more, according to an NYPD spokesperson. “Both parties were interviewed separately and each adamantly stated they had a verbal dispute and that it was resolved,” the spokeswoman said in a statement. Neither party claimed to be injured.

After the video came to police attention, police opened an investigation, which is still ongoing, the spokesperson continued.