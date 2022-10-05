  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Swedish Politician Cuts her Hair at European Parliament

Swedish Politician Cuts her Hair at European Parliament

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published October 5th, 2022 - 08:22 GMT
European Parliament
Abir Alsahlani, Iraqi-born Swedish MP, cut her hair in support of Iranian women. (@AbirAlsahlani/Twitter)

In support of the Iranian protests and women's rights, an Iraqi-born Swedish member of the parliament Abir Alsahlani cut her hair during a session of the European Parliament.

Also ReadIranian Mullah Blasted Over Daughter's Modeling Job in the USIranian Mullah Blasted Over Daughter's Modeling Job in the US

Abir Alsahlani, who has origins from Iran, was speaking at the European Parliament about the women's rights in Iran and the Iranian protests which erupted 3 weeks ago following the death of a 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the custody of morality police.

European Parliament

(Photo by @AbirAlsahlani/Twitter)

The Swedish MP then took the scissor and cut her hair to show her support for people in Iran who are facing crackdowns for protesting.

Violent protesters, which led to the death of dozens since September 16th, are still going on across multiple Iranian cities as people call for the freedom of women in face of strict Islamic Republic rules including the compulsory hijab.

Since the start of the protests on September 16th, Iranian women have been removing and burning their hijabs in protest of the compulsory hijab imposed by the Iranian government.

Also ReadIranian Mullah Blasted Over Daughter's Modeling Job in the US60 Minutes Reporter Under Fire for Wearing Hijab During Raisi Interview

While others have appeared in videos cutting their hair. Non-Iranian females also followed their steps as politicians and artists have also shared videos cutting their hair in support of women's rights protests spreading in Iran.

Not only in Iran, but protests in Lebanon, the US, and several European countries have also taken place to support women who are fighting for their rights in Iran carrying banners of Mahsa Amini, who is the icon of the protests.

Tags:European ParliamentIranProtestMahsa AminiEU

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...