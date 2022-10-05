Swedish Politician Cuts her Hair at European Parliament

In support of the Iranian protests and women's rights, an Iraqi-born Swedish member of the parliament Abir Alsahlani cut her hair during a session of the European Parliament.

Abir Alsahlani, who has origins from Iran, was speaking at the European Parliament about the women's rights in Iran and the Iranian protests which erupted 3 weeks ago following the death of a 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the custody of morality police.

(Photo by @AbirAlsahlani/Twitter)

The Swedish MP then took the scissor and cut her hair to show her support for people in Iran who are facing crackdowns for protesting.

Violent protesters, which led to the death of dozens since September 16th, are still going on across multiple Iranian cities as people call for the freedom of women in face of strict Islamic Republic rules including the compulsory hijab.

Juliette Binoche, a prominent French actress in the world cinema, along with artists such as Barbara Parvy, Charlotte Ginsburg, Isabelle Ajani, Jane Birkin, Isabelle Hooper, Isabelle Carré, Julie Gaye, cut their hair in solidarity with Iranian women.#Mahsa_Amini #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/cTkC6KXD5C — lyfmail.com (@lyfmailcom) October 5, 2022

Since the start of the protests on September 16th, Iranian women have been removing and burning their hijabs in protest of the compulsory hijab imposed by the Iranian government.

While others have appeared in videos cutting their hair. Non-Iranian females also followed their steps as politicians and artists have also shared videos cutting their hair in support of women's rights protests spreading in Iran.

Not only in Iran, but protests in Lebanon, the US, and several European countries have also taken place to support women who are fighting for their rights in Iran carrying banners of Mahsa Amini, who is the icon of the protests.