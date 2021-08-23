Taliban Fighters Mock US Iconic Iwo Jima Flag-raising Photo

A photo of the Taliban fighters was widely shared on social media for imitating with mockery the US Marines’ iconic World War II flag-raising image on Mount Suribachi in Iwo Jima, Japan.

This is not the Taliban we know!



In a propaganda photo, members of the Badri 313 Battalion are seen hoisting a Taliban flag in a similar fashion to the six U.S. Marines who raised the U.S. flag on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945. pic.twitter.com/QadSC95zhm — Nadim Koteich (@NadimKoteich) August 21, 2021

In the photo, the Taliban fighters appeared wearing unusual uniforms similar to the US military forces’ one while trying to raise the Islamic movement flag after capturing Afghan’s major cities including the capital Kabul which fell down in the hands of the militants on 15 August 2021.

The US forces’ original photo was taken by Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal and shows 6 US soldiers trying to raise the American flag at Iwo Jima in 1945.

Following the Taliban’s capture of Kabul, a new wing of the group called The Badri 313 has appeared, which is a special unit of Taliban fighters that dress like US marines- they wear camouflage, combat boots and body armor.

The Badri 313 forces ride armored Humvees and carry M4 carbines.

Badri 313 battalion photo shoot after graduating from training camp. pic.twitter.com/NhmdHRQBx3 — Spoils of war (@SpoilOfWar) August 17, 2021

Sources revealed that after the capture of Kabul, tens of Badri 313 forces, who are highly trained and equipped, were deployed in the capital to enforce Taliban rule and guard the presidential palace. Furthermore, the fighters later posed for a photo session where they looked exactly like US forces.

These are the Taliban's #Badri313Battalion forces, no army in the world can defeat them#Taliban #badri313 pic.twitter.com/W6Ka6uP3q8 — Islamic Emirates Of Afghanistan (@TalibanSoldiers) August 19, 2021

The Badri 313 Special Forces were named after the Battle of Badr mentioned in the Holy Qur'an, in which the Prophet Mohammed successfully defeated an enemy force with just 313 men.

