Taliban Fighters Mock US Iconic Iwo Jima Flag-raising Photo

Published August 23rd, 2021 - 10:25 GMT
The Badri 313 is a well-trained group of the Taliban fighters
Badri 313 unit mock US iconic photo of raising flag on Mount Suribachi. (Social Media/ AP/ Joe Rosenthal)
The Badri 313 Special Forces were named after the Battle of Badr mentioned in the holy Qur'an.

A photo of the Taliban fighters was widely shared on social media for imitating with mockery the US Marines’ iconic World War II flag-raising image on Mount Suribachi in Iwo Jima, Japan.

In the photo, the Taliban fighters appeared wearing unusual uniforms similar to the US military forces’ one while trying to raise the Islamic movement flag after capturing Afghan’s major cities including the capital Kabul which fell down in the hands of the militants on 15 August 2021.

The US forces’ original photo was taken by Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal and shows 6 US soldiers trying to raise the American flag at Iwo Jima in 1945.

Following the Taliban’s capture of Kabul, a new wing of the group called The Badri 313 has appeared, which is a special unit of Taliban fighters that dress like US marines- they wear camouflage, combat boots and body armor.

The Badri 313 forces ride armored Humvees and carry M4 carbines.

Sources revealed that after the capture of Kabul, tens of Badri 313 forces, who are highly trained and equipped, were deployed in the capital to enforce Taliban rule and  guard the presidential palace. Furthermore, the fighters later posed for a photo session where they looked exactly like US forces.

The Badri 313 Special Forces were named after the Battle of Badr mentioned in the Holy Qur'an, in which the Prophet Mohammed successfully defeated an enemy force with just 313 men. 

About the iconic raising the flag on Iwo Jima image:

A picture of six US Marines raising the national flag atop Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima in the final stages of the Pacific War.

The photo by Joe Rosenthal of the Associated Press was the only photograph to win the Pulitzer Prize for Photography in the same year as its publication, and was later used for the construction of the Marine Corps War Memorial in 1954, which was dedicated to honor all Marines who died in service since 1775.

