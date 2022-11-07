Taliban uncovers grave of founder Mullah Omar

Taliban authorities revealed the place where Mullah Omar, the founder of the organization, is laid to rest for the first time ever.

Mullah Muhammad Omar, who founded the Taliban and served as the emir of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, is buried in the Suri district of Zabul province, the Taliban uncovered to AFP on Sunday.

A picture which has more a thousand stories associated with it!!!#MullahOmar pic.twitter.com/EE6D157e3R — Ovais Mangalwala (@ovaismangalwala) November 7, 2022

Mullah Omar was removed from power shortly after the US invasion of Afghanistan. He died in 2013. His grave remained a secret for a long time according to Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid to ban any enemy from ruining it.

After the Taliban's recapture of power in Afghanistan in 2021 following the announcement of US troops' withdrawal from the country. Former President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani fled the country after the Taliban's power seizure.

Mullah Omar vs Bush



2001: Mullah Omar: "I am considering two promises. One is the promise of God, the other is that of Bush. We will see which one of these two promises is fulfilled."



We all saw what happened on 15th of August 2021 and the rest as they say is history. pic.twitter.com/jrTwqUwyGz — Muhammad Jalal (@MJalal700) November 6, 2022

The Taliban was founded in 1994 as one of the prominent factions in the Afghan Civil War and largely consisted of students from the Pashtun areas of eastern and southern Afghanistan. It was ruled for a long time by Mullah Muhammad Omar.

Since its power seizure, the Taliban government is widely slammed for restricting human rights in Afghanistan, including the right of women and girls to work and education. The latest supreme leader of the movement is Haibatullah Akhundzada, who took over following the death of the group’s former leader, Akhtar Mohammad Mansour, by a US attack in Pakistan.