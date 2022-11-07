Taliban uncovers grave of founder Mullah Omar

  1. Home
Published November 7th, 2022 - 10:47 GMT
Mullah Omar
This handout photograph taken on November 6, 2022 and released by the Taliban Government shows the members of the Taliban standing next to the tomb of late Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Omar. (Photo by Taliban Government / AFP)

Taliban authorities revealed the place where Mullah Omar, the founder of the organization, is laid to rest for the first time ever.

Mullah Muhammad Omar, who founded the Taliban and served as the emir of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, is buried in the Suri district of Zabul province, the Taliban uncovered to AFP on Sunday.

Mullah Omar was removed from power shortly after the US invasion of Afghanistan. He died in 2013. His grave remained a secret for a long time according to Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid to ban any enemy from ruining it.

After the Taliban's recapture of power in Afghanistan in 2021 following the announcement of US troops' withdrawal from the country. Former President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani fled the country after the Taliban's power seizure. 

The Taliban was founded in 1994 as one of the prominent factions in the Afghan Civil War and largely consisted of students from the Pashtun areas of eastern and southern Afghanistan. It was ruled for a long time by Mullah Muhammad Omar.

Since its power seizure, the Taliban government is widely slammed for restricting human rights in Afghanistan, including the right of women and girls to work and education. The latest supreme leader of the movement is Haibatullah Akhundzada, who took over following the death of the group’s former leader, Akhtar Mohammad Mansour, by a US attack in Pakistan.

