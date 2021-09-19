  1. Home
  3. TikTok Trend Encourages Students to Vandalize Schools' Bathrooms

Published September 19th, 2021 - 10:54 GMT
TikTok trend under fire for encouraging students to ruin schools' bathrooms'
TikTok trend blasted for encouraging students to ruin schools' bathrooms'. (TikTok Screenshots)
Highlights
A teacher slammed the latest TikTok trend encouraging people to release more useful trends such as reading.

A new TikTok trend in the United States is driving school kids crazy as it encourages students to vandalize their schools' bathrooms, according to the Washington Post.

Local media stated that the TikTok “bathroom challenge," which is also known as the “Devious Licks” challenge led some students to steal or damage school property items; including toilet bowls, soap dispensers, science lab microscopes, even parking signs and desks.

The TikTok trend has come along with American schools coming back to "face-to-face" education as authorities warn of the new challenge urging kids not to follow such harmful trends.

Furthermore, a student in Florida was arrested after school officials warned about the new TikTok ‘Devious Licks’ trend as authorities said they had enough from students who are breaking and stealing school property.

Bartow police announced the arrest of a 15-year-old boy who vandalized a school bathroom while participating in a so-called TikTok challenge.

Following the huge backlash of the new TikTok trend the application officials have pledged to remove and restrict content and videos related to the latest challenge.

A TikTok spokesperson added that the company is not okay with such content that encourages or promotes or enables criminal activities.

About TikTok:

TikTok, known in China as Douyin, is a video-sharing focused social networking service owned by Chinese company ByteDance. The social media platform is used to make a variety of short-form videos, from genres like dance, comedy, and education, that have a duration from fifteen seconds to three minutes.

Since its launch in 2016, TikTok/Douyin rapidly gained popularity in East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, the United States, Turkey, Russia, and other parts of the world. By October 2020, TikTok surpassed over 2 billion mobile downloads globally.

