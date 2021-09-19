TikTok Trend Encourages Students to Vandalize Schools' Bathrooms

A new TikTok trend in the United States is driving school kids crazy as it encourages students to vandalize their schools' bathrooms, according to the Washington Post.

Local media stated that the TikTok “bathroom challenge," which is also known as the “Devious Licks” challenge led some students to steal or damage school property items; including toilet bowls, soap dispensers, science lab microscopes, even parking signs and desks.

What do you mean destroying school bathrooms is now a tiktok challenge, last time i checked challenges were throwing a bottle and hoping it would land, wtf are these people doing https://t.co/NR2VEqMHmE — Nenkers (@NotSoDino) September 19, 2021

The TikTok trend has come along with American schools coming back to "face-to-face" education as authorities warn of the new challenge urging kids not to follow such harmful trends.

Furthermore, a student in Florida was arrested after school officials warned about the new TikTok ‘Devious Licks’ trend as authorities said they had enough from students who are breaking and stealing school property.

Bartow police announced the arrest of a 15-year-old boy who vandalized a school bathroom while participating in a so-called TikTok challenge.

Life gets more weird in schools and colleges. https://t.co/cUvCUYq0Kj — Raghu Tadepalli (@tadepallir) September 18, 2021

Following the huge backlash of the new TikTok trend the application officials have pledged to remove and restrict content and videos related to the latest challenge.

A TikTok spokesperson added that the company is not okay with such content that encourages or promotes or enables criminal activities.

Is there a TikTok trend where students are reading books and primary sources, studying maps, analyzing artifact's and helping their classmates out?



