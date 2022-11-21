Trump triples Biden’s Twitter followers in one day

ALBAWABA - Twitter owner Elon Musk reinstated former US president Donald Trump's Twitter account yesterday. The ex-president gained triple the followers owned by current US president Joe Biden.

Trump has 87.2 million followers on Twitter, However, Joe Biden has only 27.6 million followers on his official Twitter account.

Took a day for Trump to more than triple Biden’s Twitter followers. pic.twitter.com/xzs8N5U6qw — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 21, 2022

The former US president said to have no interest in returning back to Twitter adding that he will only use his own social media platform, called 'Truth Social.' However, some are saying he might use it again for his 2024 election campaign.

Before the announcement of SpaceX's CEO to remove Trump's account suspension, the ex-president had over 9.4 million followers.

And he's not even using yet! https://t.co/Vf9t752xAl — LonePine (@NWGLP) November 21, 2022

Elon Musk, Tesla founder, shared a poll on Twitter asking people whether to reinstate the account of former US President Donald Trump. 51.8 percent of people voted in favor, while 48.2 percent were against his return.

According to Elon Musk, at least 15,085,458 people participated in the poll, while 134 million have seen it.