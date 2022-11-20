Trump's Twitter account restoration divide internet

ALBAWABA - Mixed reactions emerged on social media sites after Twitter chief Elon Musk ran a poll asking people whether to reinstate the account of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Between opponents and proponents, some people recalled the reason which led to Trump's Twitter account suspension, saying that the former president tweeted what was seen as his support for the Capitol Hill riots, which was widely interpreted as an incitement of violence.

Trump called U.S. Capitol rioters, 'patriots'. He was fully suspended from Twitter in 2021.

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

A person said: "Banning Trump from Twitter should have NEVER happened, it's probably the most embarrassing moment in US history besides Biden taking office!" While another thanked Elon Musk and added: "He’s back!"

American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez strongly denounced Elon Musk's decision to restore Trump's account accusing the former president of allegedly using the platform to "incite an insurrection, multiple people died, the Vice President of the United States was nearly assassinated."

Some people have seen Trump's Twitter account restoration, a failure of his own social media platform 'Truth Social'.

Trump's Twitter account has been officially restored today after gaining 51.8 percent supporting votes. At least 15,085,458 people voted in the poll, with 48.2 percent casting their ballot against restoring the account of the ex-president.

Tesla CEO, who bought Twitter in a $44 billion deal recently, said that 134 million people have seen his poll, which was shared on Nov. 19.

The 45th U.S. President Donald Trump has over 9.4 million followers on Twitter.