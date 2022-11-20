  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Trump's Twitter account restoration divide internet

Trump's Twitter account restoration divide internet

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published November 20th, 2022 - 06:47 GMT
Trump's Twitter account was restored by Elon Musk.
Trump's Twitter account. (Shutterstock/ file photo)
Highlights
The 45th US president Donald Trump has over 9.4 million followers on Twitter.

ALBAWABA - Mixed reactions emerged on social media sites after Twitter chief Elon Musk ran a poll asking people whether to reinstate the account of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Also ReadDonald Trump's daughter weds Lebanese millionaireDonald Trump's daughter weds Lebanese millionaire

Between opponents and proponents, some people recalled the reason which led to Trump's Twitter account suspension, saying that the former president tweeted what was seen as his support for the Capitol Hill riots, which was widely interpreted as an incitement of violence.

Trump called U.S. Capitol rioters, 'patriots'. He was fully suspended from Twitter in 2021.

A person said: "Banning Trump from Twitter should have NEVER happened, it's probably the most embarrassing moment in US history besides Biden taking office!" While another thanked Elon Musk and added: "He’s back!"

American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez strongly denounced Elon Musk's decision to restore Trump's account accusing the former president of allegedly using the platform to "incite an insurrection, multiple people died, the Vice President of the United States was nearly assassinated."

Some people have seen Trump's Twitter account restoration, a failure of his own social media platform 'Truth Social'.

Trump's Twitter account has been officially restored today after gaining 51.8 percent supporting votes. At least 15,085,458 people voted in the poll, with 48.2 percent casting their ballot against restoring the account of the ex-president.

Tesla CEO, who bought Twitter in a $44 billion deal recently, said that 134 million people have seen his poll, which was shared on Nov. 19. 

The 45th U.S. President Donald Trump has over 9.4 million followers on Twitter.

Tags:Donald TrumptrumpTwitterElon MuskTeslaSpaceXUSPresidentformer presidentSocial MediaTruth Social

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...